Sheffield United vs Fulham Predictions: Sheffield shock on the cards for Fulham

We share predictions and betting tips for Fulham’s trip to Sheffield United, including 2.50 odds on a team to win either half.

+

Even though it may seem like all hope is lost, Sheffield United will certainly put up a worthy fight for their remaining games in the Premier League.

While relegation isn’t a foregone conclusion, the Blades have only accumulated 14 points in 28 games and will need a small miracle to save them from the drop this season.

Sheffield United vs Fulham Betting Tips

Double chance - Sheffield United/Draw @ 2.05 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Rodrigo Muniz @ 2.39 with Betway

Sheffield United to win either half @ 2.50 with Betway

Chris Wilder’s side entertain Fulham at Bramall Lane on Saturday evening in the hope of winning as many points as they can from now until the end of the campaign.

Fulham’s ambitions for this season are now limited to climbing the standings in the hope of finishing close to the European qualification spots.

The Cottagers are lying 12th, a point behind Chelsea but having played a game more. Marco Silva should be aiming to finish the season near seventh or eighth, which is a realistic target.

However, they haven’t been great on the road this term and should prepare for a fight in Sheffield on Saturday.

Going down with a fight

Nobody’s given Sheffield United a chance for victory on Saturday and with good reason. The Blades have only won three games all season, two of those coming at home.

However, Fulham’s travelling record in the league has been shocking, winning only two games on the road this campaign.

The Cottagers tend to struggle on their travels and they’re facing a side that’s hungry for points and can cause an upset as they did the last time out at Bournemouth.

Wilder’s side drew and won one each of their last five league games (L3), indicating that they’re not prepared to go down with a fight.

They could snatch all three points on Saturday, considering the visitor’s poor away form but it could likely end all square.

Sheffield United vs Fulham Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Sheffield United/Draw @ 2.05 with Betway

Coming into form

One of the key men for Silva in recent times is Rodrigo Muniz. The Brazilian has been on target seven times for Fulham in the league this season.

Muniz is in a rich vein of form, as all seven goals have come in his last seven league appearances.

He netted a brace the last time out at home to Tottenham and will likely be the source of joy for Fulham at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United vs Fulham Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Rodrigo Muniz @ 2.39 with Betway

An outside chance

The hosts have led at halftime in four matches all season, including their last fixture at Bournemouth.

They’re capable of securing a half of football and will take heart from the fact that Fulham have been on the wrong end in six of their 14 away dates this season at halftime.

The Cottagers tend to concede late goals as 19 of their 29 away concessions have arrived in the second half (66%).

Meanwhile, the hosts scored 58% of their goals in the second period. While there’s an outside chance, Sheffield United can secure a win in one half on Saturday.