Sheffield United vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Sheffield’s struggles to continue

We share predictions and betting tips Chelsea’s vs Sheffield United on Sunday evening, including 3.20 odds on the number of goals for the visitors.

+

Sheffield United gave Liverpool a massive scare during the week when they were 15 minutes from securing a point at Anfield.

However, two late goals from the Merseysiders mean the Blades start this round of fixtures at the bottom of the pile, eight points away from safety.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Match winner & both teams to score - Chelsea & Yes @ 2.35 with Betway

First team to score - Sheffield United @ 3.05 with Betway

Chelsea exact goals - Two - @ 3.20 with Betway

It doesn’t get any easier for Chris Wilder’s men as they welcome Chelsea to Bramall Lane on Sunday evening.

Chelsea themselves pulled off an incredible victory at home to Manchester United on Thursday, scoring twice deep into added time to pile on the misery on Erik ten Hag.

Mauricio Pochettino’s troops look set to march into the top half of the table as they’re now 10th, level on points with ninth-placed Brighton but with a spare game to play.

Visiting the side that’s rooted to the foot of the table will be the ideal fixture for the Blues as a win can propel them to as high as seventh if other results go their way.

Stats don’t lie

Chelsea’s away record has stunted their season as they’ve lost more than they managed to win (L6, W5). However, they’re facing a side that’s won only three games all season.

The Blues have won each of their last four head-to-heads with the host’s last win against Chelsea coming back in 2020.

Sheffield United won’t make it easy for the visitors because of what’s at stake for them.

They average a goal per game at home this season with 53% of their fixtures at Bramall Lane producing goals at both ends.

Meanwhile, both sides found the back of the net in 79% of Chelsea’s away games this season, a confidence-boosting statistic for the hosts.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea Betting Tip 1: Match winner & both teams to score - Chelsea & Yes @ 2.35 with Betway

Capable to strike

Chelsea are without a host of players including the likes of Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Reece James, Carney Chukwuemeka, Christopher Nkunku and Levi Colwill through injury.

The Blues have displayed their defensive frailties during the week when they let a two-goal lead slip at home. The hosts can take heart from that, hoping to find a goal on Sunday.

Chelsea have conceded at least once in their last 11 away games and their opponents have taken the lead in nine of their 14 matches on the road this term (64%).

Wilder’s hoping to have Cameron Archer back for this game to support the club's top scorer Oliver McBurnie.

They’ve shown that they can penetrate elite backlines as they did against Liverpool during the week.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea Betting Tip 2: First team to score - Sheffield United @ 3.05 with Betway

In form in front of goal

Chelsea have scored exactly two goals in three of their last four Premier League games. They went one better against Manchester United to secure all three points.

With Cole Palmer in fine form, there’s no reason why the Blues can’t strike twice again. The last three meetings between these two ended with Chelsea scoring exactly two goals.

Considering Sheffield United concede an average of three goals per game at home, the visitors are likely to find the net at least twice.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea Betting Tip 3: Chelsea exact goals - Two - @ 3.20 with Betway