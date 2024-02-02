Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Predictions: Villa’s away struggles to continue

We share predictions and betting tips for Sheffield United’s battle against Aston Villa, including 3.15 odds on the first goal in the second half.

Midweek Premier League action didn’t cover any of these sides in glory as Sheffield United threw away a lead twice to eventually lose 3-2 to Crystal Palace.

It was an unfamiliar feeling for Villa fans as they were comprehensively defeated 3-1 at home to Newcastle.

While both teams have different aspirations for the season, Saturday night’s fixture at Bramall Lane is equally important for their respective causes.

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Both teams to score @ 1.67 with Betway

Double chance - Sheffield United/ Draw @ 2.25 with Betway

Second half, first goal - Sheffield United @ 3.15 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

After suffering their 16th defeat of the season, the Blades are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and are nine points from safety.

It’s their second-worst start to a season after 22 games in the top four divisions of England since 1975/76.

However, the inclusion of Ben Brereton Diaz has sparked better attacking displays, although he limped off during the week and is a doubt for Saturday.

Unai Emery will want his troops to turn around their recent form that has seen them falter as potential title challengers.

Villa could be out of the top four before a ball is kicked at Bramall Lane on Saturday, the kind of motivation they need to leave with three points.

A change in fortunes upfront

Since Brereton Díaz joined the Blades on loan this month, he scored in each of his two appearances.

Chris Wilder’s team seemed to offer more in the final third, especially against Palace.

With a potential injury to the new signing, it paves the way for Cameron Archer to return to face his former employers.

He was on the scoresheet in the reverse fixture and has scored twice at Bramall Lane.

The Blades average 1.09 goals per game in front of their home faithful and have had both teams score in 64% of their home fixtures this season.

Villa boast enough attacking riches in the form of Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey and with an average of 1.27 goals on the road, they will likely score on Saturday.

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 1.67 with Betway

The comforts of home

One of the reasons for Aston Villa’s title challenge unravelling is their poor away form. The Villains have only won four out of their 11 away dates this term (L4, D3).

They have lost each of their previous three visits to Bramall Lane, last registering a victory in 2018.

Sheffield United have earned 80% of their points this season while enjoying the comforts of home.

After their 1-1 draw at Villa Park before Christmas, the hosts will be confident of taking something away from Saturday’s game.

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 2: Double chance - Sheffield United/ Draw @ 2.25 with Betway

Lapse in concentration

58% of the host’s Premier League goals at home have come in the second half.

Villa have conceded 19 of their 30 goals on their travels, equating to an average of 1.74 per game.



The concerning point for Emery’s men is their lack of concentration after the restart.

Villa shipped a league-high of 11 goals between halftime and the hour mark, something the Blades can exploit.