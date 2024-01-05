Roma vs Atalanta Predictions and Betting Tips: Tough to separate Champions League chasers

Our football betting expert shares his predictions and betting tips for the crunch mid-season match between Roma and Atalanta.

In the heart of Italy lies the iconic Stadio Olimpico, the venue for Roma’s Serie A date with Atalanta this Sunday.

The Giallorossi are just a point and a spot behind their opponents in the league and both teams will have ambitions of breaking into the top four to secure Champions League football next season.

Roma vs Atalanta Betting Tips



Double chance - Roma/ Draw @ 1.39 with Betway

Both teams to score @ 1.88 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Ademola Lookman @ 4.20 with Betway

Roma have had a tough time away from home, so the comforts of their backyard is exactly what they need against Atalanta.

La Dea will be happy with where they are at the halfway point of the season, three points behind fourth-placed Fiorentina.

Historically, the visitors enjoyed some famous victories against Roma but most of these have come in Bergamo, setting up a tricky tie this weekend.

Nothing between them

The fact that Roma and Atalanta are seventh and sixth respectively in Serie A tells a story itself. Both clubs have been great on some occasions and lacklustre on others.

José Mourinho’s troops know that a win will propel them into fifth place, getting them closer to that treasured top-four.

Roma have won six of their nine home games this season, only losing to AC Milan and are unbeaten in their last five at the Stadio Olimpico.

Atalanta haven’t been at their best on their travels this term, only winning three but losing six of their nine fixtures.

They average 1.11 points per game away from home and their last victory at Roma came in 2019. While a winner is difficult to pick, we can’t help but lean toward the home side.

Potent strikers on both sides

The home team boast an immense attack in the form of Romelu Lukaku, Andrea Belotti and Paulo Dybala.

Roma scored 70% of their 30 goals this season at home and they have never failed to score in front of their fans.

Atalanta have scored 12 of their 29 goals on the road, averaging 1.33 goals per game.

Of the 29 meetings between these two, 20 have ended with both teams finding the back of the net, equating to 69% of the time.

Gian Piero Gasperini can also rely on players like Ademola Lookman, Gianluca Scamacca, Éderson and Teun Koopmeiners who have contributed to 68% of the team’s goals this term.

Lookman to get a look in

Lookman has enjoyed relative success at Atalanta this season.

The English forward has scored seven league goals, the same return as Victor Osimhen and one behind Romelu Lukaku.

Lookman found the back of the net three times in his last four matches, including the last time out against Lecce at home.