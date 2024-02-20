Rennes vs AC Milan Predictions: Milan to see the tie through and qualify

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the Europa League knockout playoff return leg featuring Rennes and AC Milan.

Rennes have a massive mountain to climb on Thursday night if they’re to progress to the next round of the Europa League.

They shook off their 3-0 first-leg defeat last week to win 3-1 against Clermont in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Rennes vs AC Milan Betting Tips



Double chance - AC Milan/Draw @ 1.48 with Betway

Over 2.5 goals @ 1.99 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Ruben Loftus-Cheek @ 7.40 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Julien Stéphan’s men would have to repeat their scoring performance from the weekend at Roazhon Park when AC Milan come to town.

The French outfit were on a seven-game winning run before travelling to the San Siro and will have to play out of their socks to overturn this tie.

Milan have a far easier task after doing the hard work in the first leg last week. The Rossoneri must simply avoid conceding three goals without scoring.

With one foot already in the round of 16, Stefano Pioli’s men aren’t expected to take many risks on Thursday night.

European pedigree

Milan demonstrated their superiority in the first leg, scoring three unanswered goals at the San Siro.

However, their weekend loss at Monza might concern Stefano Pioli slightly and give his opposite number the encouragement they require for the second leg.

It’s worth noting that the Ligue 1 outfit won four of their Europa League group games and are capable of causing an upset, especially since they scored three times in 50% of those matches.

However, the visitors have plenty of European pedigree and understand what it takes to see the tie through.

The best the Brittany outfit can hope for on Thursday is a draw.

Rennes vs AC Milan Betting Tip 1: Double chance - AC Milan/Draw @ 1.48 with Betway

Impressive scoring rate

Rennes’ scoring record in the Europa League has been impressive. Les Rouge et Noirs have scored two or more goals in three consecutive home games in this competition.

Additionally, their last five matches in the tournament resulted in more than two goals being scored on the day.

Milan’s Champions League scoring was more subdued, only managing five across six games.

However, each of their last five games in Europe, including the first leg, have had more than two goals scored.

After netting three at home, perhaps the floodgates will open for Milan who can play with more freedom, knowing each goal will add to the difficulty for their opponents to recover.

Rennes vs AC Milan Betting Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.99 with Betway

Feeding off scraps

Man of the match the last time out, Ruben Loftus-Cheek seems to have found his scoring boots in recent times.



His brace in Italy last week was his second in under a month and with Pioli deploying the Englishman just behind Olivier Giroud, he could feed off any scraps, like he did in the first leg.