Real Mallorca vs Granada Predictions: Visitors' history could haunt Mallorca

Check out our predictions and betting tips for Real Mallorca and Granada’s La Liga date this Saturday.

+

It appears the writing is on the wall for Granada who are running out of time to avoid going straight back down to the second tier of Spanish football.

If they could just hold on to a lead, their season would be looking quite different as they’ve dropped seven points from winning positions in their previous five league games alone.

Real Mallorca vs Granada Betting Tips

Second half - both teams to score @ 3.20 with Hollywoodbets

Halftime/Fulltime result - Draw/Draw @ 3.40 with Hollywoodbets

Anytime goalscorer - Myrto Uzuni @ 3.70 with Hollywoodbets

10 points away from safety, Alexander Medina needs to find a way to get his team to hold onto points. Perhaps, Saturday’s date with Real Mallorca comes at the right time.

The visitors have enjoyed favourable results in the past at Son Moix and will seek to rope their opponents into the fight for survival.

Meanwhile, Mallorca should have a confidence boost after booking their spot in the Copa del Rey final but their league position would concern their fans.

The Pirates are 15th and 13 points ahead of their visitors but five points from the drop zone. With poor results in the final stretch, they can easily get sucked into a relegation battle.

Javier Aguirre’s side can’t afford to falter at this stage of the campaign as they may find themselves fighting for their La Liga status.

Second-half surge at both ends

Both sides have leaky defences, conceding more than they’ve scored this season in La Liga. The visitors have shipped 57 goals, the joint-worst in the division.

Granada found the net a dozen times on their travels this term, 10 of which came in the second half (83%).

The Nasrids will have opportunities at the host’s goal after the break, especially since Mallorca conceded 49% (17) of their goals in the second half of their home games.

Medina’s troops will be buoyed by the fact that they’ve scored in each of their last five league games.

Real Mallorca vs Granada Betting Tip 1: Second half - both teams to score @ 3.20 with Hollywoodbets

History to cancel out form

The last five meetings between these two have gone the way of the visitors. In fact, Mallorca have won just once in their last 11 head-to-heads with Granada.

However, the hosts are in a better space than the Andalusian outfit having beaten high-flying Girona two weeks ago.

Granada are yet to win away from home in the league this term and enter this fixture on the back of two losses. But they know what’s at stake and that points are now at a premium.

Aguirre’s men tend to start slow in La Liga, drawing 10 of their 14 home fixtures at halftime. It may offer the visitors hope of at least walking away with a point after 90 minutes.

Real Mallorca vs Granada Betting Tip 2: Halftime/Fulltime result - Draw/Draw @ 3.40 with Hollywoodbets

A beacon of light

Granada’s attack aren’t the worst in La Liga but they are averaging just under a goal per game on their travels.

The one shining light for the Nasrids has been Myrto Uzuni. The Albanian is the club’s top scorer with nine goals and has netted three times in his last three outings.

Uzuni has also scored in his previous two fixtures against Mallorca, making him a suitable candidate to find a goal for the visitors.