Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Predictions: Los Blancos to continue perfect record

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the last 16 second-leg fixture involving Real Madrid and RB Leipzig.

Chaotic scenes ended Real Madrid’s last La Liga encounter away to Valencia as Los Blancos thought they’d snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

But the referee’s final whistle had gone before Brahim Diaz’s cross reached Jude Bellingham’s head to nod home.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Real Madrid to win @ 1.55 with Betway

Both teams to score @ 1.66 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Jude Bellingham @ 2.11 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Real will feel a sense of injustice, but they’re still seven points clear at the top of the La Liga standings and on course to bag another league title.

However, the Champions League's most successful side will be looking to confirm their ticket to the quarter-finals when they entertain RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are halfway there as they hold a 1-0 advantage from Germany. It makes the equation slightly more difficult for the visitors.

Leipzig gave a good account of themselves in Madrid three weeks ago and should have been on the scoresheet but for some poor finishing.

It seems as though Die Rotten Bullen have improved on that front, scoring four times in their come-from-behind win over Bochum last Saturday.

With a decent record against Spanish sides in Europe, Marco Rose’s troops will fancy their chances of rescuing their Champions League dream on Wednesday night.

Leipzig’s unwanted record

It’s been three weeks since the first leg at the Red Bull Arena and Real Madrid have only won once since then, sandwiched between two draws.

An all-square result isn’t a bad thing for the hosts as they already have a goal up on their visitors.

It’s primarily up to the travelling party to make something happen for themselves in Madrid. It will be tough, considering that Los Blancos are unbeaten in this year’s competition.

Additionally, the hosts are unbeaten against German opposition at home in their last eight fixtures.

The La Liga leaders have only exited this competition twice in 21 knockout ties where they have won the first leg.

Leipzig also have an unwanted record of failing to win any of their last six knockout games in this tournament, a run that goes back to the 2019/20 season.

Improvements in finishing needed

If it weren’t for poor finishing, excellent last-ditch defending and heroics from Andriy Lunin, the German side would have breached the Madrid goal in the first leg.

Rose employs attacking tactics, which caused Ancelotti’s men some trouble back in Germany.

Perhaps that’s why they’ve scored at least two goals in their three Champions League away ties this season.

The hosts have scored 17 goals in just seven fixtures at an average of 2.43. They will always post a threat on home soil and have yet to blank in the competition.

Leipzig have scored 13 times so far and are more than capable of finding the net on Wednesday night, especially since their only blank was in the first leg.

Fired up Jude

After being given his marching orders over the weekend, there’s no doubt that Bellingham will be itching to get out on the pitch.

He wasn’t available for the first leg because of an injury but should feature in the starting 11 on Wednesday.

Bellingham has scored four goals in five Champions League appearances this term along with three assists.

With his goal being disallowed at Valencia, the Englishman will be raring to go when he runs out against RB Leipzig.