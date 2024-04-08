Real Madrid vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips: Tough to separate two in-form teams

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Manchester City’s trip to Real Madrid for their Champions League quarter-final first leg.

+

For a third successive season, Real Madrid have been drawn against Manchester City in the knockout phase of the Champions League.

Los Blancos were humiliated in Manchester last season when the champions stormed into the final with a 4-0 win on home soil.

Things are different this time around and Real should be confident of ripping the crown from City to pursue their 15th European title.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Match result - Draw @ 2.50 with Hollywoodbets

Match result & both teams to score - Draw & Yes @ 3.40 with Hollywoodbets

Last goalscorer - Erling Haaland @ 4.20 with Hollywoodbets

Carlo Ancelotti’s men didn’t play over the weekend, meaning they’ve had a two-week break to prepare for this fixture and his troops should be raring to go on Tuesday night.

Manchester City are currently locked in a three-way battle for the Premier League, another piece of last season’s treble that they’d want to retain.

Pep Guardiola’s men showed their class and dominance with a 4-2 win over Crystal Palace and they’ve yet to taste defeat in this competition this season.

However, the Santiago Bernabeu has proven difficult for them in the past, which means football fans should be in for a treat on Tuesday night.

A closely contested stalemate

City are defending their Champions League crown for the first time but their away record against Spanish opposition makes for poor reading (W4, D3, L8).

The Cityzens are on a run of 10 consecutive wins in this competition and are unbeaten in 22 matches. Ironically, the last team to defeat City were none other than Real Madrid.

The hosts have only lost once in five head-to-heads with City at the Bernabeu (W3, L1) and Los Blancos are also undefeated in this season’s campaign.

A close-contested stalemate is certainly on the cards as both sides enter the match in excellent form. Both have won three of their last five matches in all competitions (W3, D2).

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Betting Tip 1: Match result - Draw @ 2.50 with Hollywoodbets

A glut of goals expected

Even though it may end all square, there could be a glut of goals on Tuesday night. Both teams boast exciting attacking options, some of the best in the world.

However, City have several defensive injuries with Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake set to miss the first leg.

That will leave the door open for Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and company to find some joy in front of their home fans.

Real and City have kept just two clean sheets in their previous five fixtures across all competitions, suggesting that this one could be a high-scoring draw.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Betting Tip 2: Match result & both teams to score - Draw & Yes @ 3.40 with Hollywoodbets

Late source of joy

Erling Haaland returned to goalscoring over the weekend with City’s third goal on the day against the Eagles.

The Norwegian has already netted six goals in his seven Champions League appearances this term. Four of his last six in this competition arrived after halftime.

With the visitors scoring exactly three goals in each European game this season, Haaland will likely be the source of late joy at the Bernabeu.