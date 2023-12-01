Real Madrid vs Granada Predictions and Betting Tips

Explore our betting tips for the La Liga encounter between Real Madrid and Granada, including a nifty 31/10 on a winner for the first 10 minutes.

+

The typical David versus Goliath scenario comes to the fore this Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu when the La Liga leaders entertain newly-promoted Granada.

Los Blancos returned to the league summit this past weekend, albeit, level on points with second-placed Girona. A 3-0 victory away at Cadiz highlighted their credentials as potential champions this season. Real have a long list of injuries though, which is why facing a struggling Granada could not have come at a better time.

The Andalusian club meanwhile, are in a rut, having just sacked manager Paco Lopez, only months after he earned the club promotion to the top flight. With Lopez departing along with his technical staff, it will be a tough evening for the Nazaríes on Saturday.

Real Madrid vs Granada Betting Tips

Real Madrid to win the first ten minutes @ 31/10 with Betway

Both teams to score @ 53/50 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Jude Bellingham @ 21/20 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Real Madrid to dominate early

With an average of 2.21 goals per game this season, it’s likely that Carlo Ancelotti’s men will find the back of the net against Granada. In their La Liga campaign so far, Real have opened the scoring in almost half of their games and have held the lead in 50% of their league fixtures going into halftime.

Since the start of the season, the visitors have conceded an average of 2.36 goals per game with a conceding rate of 86% away from home.

Granada have also let in four goals within the first 15 minutes of a game this term with Real scoring three times within that time frame in La Liga, making the hosts favourites to score within the first 10 minutes and hold on until the break.

Real Madrid vs Granada Tip 1: Real Madrid to win the first 10 minutes @ 31/10 with Betway

Goals on Either Side

Real Madrid’s potency in front of goal is no secret, especially with Rodrygo coming into form with three goals in his last two appearances in all competitions. Even though Vinicius Junior is missing through injury, there is enough venom in the attack to strike against Granada.

However, with absentees in the goalkeeping and defensive departments like Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and Aurelien Tchouameni, Granada could be in with a chance to score.

They’ve already scored 11 goals this season, eight of those being away and the two at home being part of a 2-2 draw against Barcelona.

Real Madrid vs Granada Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 53/50 with Betway

Hey Jude! Don’t let us down

Jude Bellingham returned from a shoulder injury in style with a goal at the weekend after missing two league games and one in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

He’s currently the league's leading scorer with 11 goals and is almost certain to add to his account against a managerless Granada. With Rodrygo assisting him on his strike last weekend, you wouldn’t bet against a repeat the next time out.