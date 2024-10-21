Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Predictions: Top Bets at the Bernabeu

Our betting expert has prepared Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund predictions for their Champions League match on Tuesday.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

Both teams to score with odds of @ 1.60 on Betway , equating to a 62.5/63.6% implied probability.

, equating to a 62.5/63.6% implied probability. Borussia Dortmund to win or draw with odds of @ 2.70 on Betway , equating to a 37/38.1% implied probability.

, equating to a 37/38.1% implied probability. Both teams to score with odds of @3.10 on Betway, equating to a 32.3/29.4% implied probability.

Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are predicted to draw 2-2 on Tuesday night.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The Santiago Bernabeu hosts Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Real Madrid secured an unimpressive win over Stuttgart, but then suffered a defeat to Lille. Their Champions League campaign has not started the way their demanding faithful have expected, and they are now up against a strong Dortmund side.

With Dani Carvajal out for the season, there’s a good chance we’ll see a back three from Los Blancos for this fixture. Jude Bellingham played in the front three at the weekend, with Rodrygo coming off the bench.

Wins over Celtic and Club Brugge make Dortmund one of the few teams with a 100% record in the competition so far. The Black and Yellows have lost two of their last four Bundesliga matches, yet their attack still continues to create chances.

Dortmund will be confident about getting a result in the Spanish capital. This should be an entertaining match for the neutrals.

Probable Lineups for Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid probable XI:

Courtois; Militao, Tchouameni, Rudiger; Vazquez, Valverde, Camavinga, Mendy; Bellingham, Mbappe, Vinicius.

Borussia Dortmund probable XI:

Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Gross, Can; Malen, Brandt, Sabitzer; Guirassy.

BTTS Banker

Both teams have scored in each of Borussia Dortmund’s last five matches across all competitions. Lille are the only team to stop Real from scoring this season.

Our Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund predictions indicate five of Real’s last seven matches have seen both teams find the net. As a result, the odds in this market are low, but we are confident in backing this as a sure lock for Tuesday’s clash at the Bernabeu.

Given the performance of both attacks, we think it’s highly unlikely either side will keep a clean sheet.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Bet 1: Both teams to score @ 1.60 with Betway.

Visitors Get a Result

Real Madrid have failed to win two of their last four matches, and they only narrowly beat Celta Vigo at the weekend. Borussia Dortmund have reserved their best performances for Champions League nights.

The Bernabeu is an intimidating place to visit, and Real Madrid boast a phenomenal home record in this competition. This makes Dortmund's disappointing away form this season even more concerning.

The hosts were lucky to beat Stuttgart at home, but Dortmund have the attacking talent to cause Los Blancos some problems. There’s good value in taking the visitors to avoid defeat.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Bet 2: Borussia Dortmund to win or draw @2.70 on Betway.

Guirassy Gets His Eighth

Since failing to score on his Dortmund debut, Serhou Guirassy has found the net in five out of six matches. He scored seven goals in that period, including three in the Champions League.

Guirassy has taken 14 shots over his last three Bundesliga appearances. He’s been a consistent threat through his two Champions League appearances and bagged a brace against Celtic last time out.

As one of the most consistent goal scorers in European football over the last 18 months, we can’t pass up on Guirassy at this price in our Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund predictions piece.