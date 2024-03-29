Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Predictions and Betting Tips: El Viejo Clasico to go the way of the hosts

Predictions and betting tips for Sunday night’s La Liga fixture between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao, including 2.47 odds on an anytime goalscorer.

Real Madrid are marching on to another La Liga title with a staggering eight-point lead at the summit.

However, there’s no reason for Los Blancos to drop a gear as they attempt to clinch a league and Champions League double this season.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Real Madrid clean sheet @ 2.26 with Betway

Halftime/fulltime result - Real Madrid/Real Madrid @ 2.26 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Jude Bellingham @2.47 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

After a two-week break, the leaders welcome Athletic Bilbao to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night, hoping to secure their third victory on the bounce.

Athletic are having an excellent season, currently sat fourth in La Liga, 13 points better off than last season.

Ernesto Valverde could lead the Lions to the promised land of the Champions League if they can maintain their form for the next nine fixtures.

However, travelling to Madrid and attempting to gain points isn’t easy as only two clubs have done it with a slight degree of success all season (D2).

With both teams in the upper echelons of the division, Sunday night’s fixture is bound to be an exciting one.

A hard defensive wall

Real Madrid have played 14 La Liga fixtures at home this term, conceding only seven goals in all, at an average of 0.50 goals per game.

Los Blancos have kept clean sheets in 58% of their home games, indicating how difficult it is for opposition attackers to get any joy at the Bernabeu.

While Athletic are reasonably efficient in front of goal, they tend to struggle on their travels. Los Leones have scored 14 goals in as many away games this term.

They’ve also failed to find the net in 43% of their away dates. Additionally Real have kept a clean sheet in three of their last five head-to-heads with Athletic in all competitions.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tip 1: Real Madrid clean sheet @ 2.26 with Betway

Unstoppable at home

Real are undefeated across 34 games and enter this fixture on the back of three consecutive victories at home.

Of their 14 league matches at the Bernabeu, they have led in eight at the break. Altogether, of the 13 occasions Los Blancos led at halftime, they bagged three points a dozen times.

Valverde’s charges have been on the wrong end of a result in just two of their 14 games at halftime on the road this term. However, they’ve gone on to lose both matches.

Once Carlo Ancelotti’s troops take the lead, it’s difficult to peg them back as they’ve only ever conceded one equaliser in their backyard.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tip 2: Halftime/fulltime result - Real Madrid/Real Madrid @ 2.26 with Betway

Back to pull the strings

Vinicius Junior will have to sit this one out after picking up his fifth yellow card the last time out against Osasuna.

As a result, Real’s attacking impetus could lie with their leading goalscorer, Jude Bellingham. The Englishman had to serve a ban of his own after a red card at Valencia.

However, the former Dortmund man will return this weekend and his last-minute equaliser for England during the week against Belgium will give him a healthy boost of confidence.

La Liga’s top scorer will be pulling the attacking strings on Sunday and will likely add to his season tally of 16 goals.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Jude Bellingham @ 2.47