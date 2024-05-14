Real Madrid vs Alaves Predictions and Betting Tips: Real’s party to continue

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Real Madrid’s midweek clash with Alaves, including 3.25 odds on the home team’s corner range.

The newly crowned La Liga champions will be able to lift the league trophy and celebrate with their home fans on Tuesday.

Real Madrid vs Alaves Betting Tips

Winning margin - Real Madrid to win by at least three goals @ 2.50 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Brahim Diaz @ 2.60 with Betway

Real Madrid corner range - 5-6 corners @ 3.25 with Betway

After securing the title in early May, Real declined to have the trophy presented to them last weekend to respect Granada who had their relegation confirmed on the day.

Los Blancos can still play for invincibility at home in La Liga this season where they’ve yet to taste defeat.

High-flying Alaves head to the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night, hoping to finish the season in the top half of the table.

The fact that they’re in mid-table after getting promoted from the Segunda Division last term is a credit to manager Luis Garcia.

Los Blanquiazules can take encouragement from their 2-1 win here during the Covid campaign, setting it up for an intriguing watch.

Relentless Real

There aren’t any signs of Real Madrid slowing down after confirming themselves as champions.

They brushed Granada aside 4-0 at the weekend taking their unbeaten run to 22 competitive fixtures (W16, L6).

Los Blancos haven’t lost a game at the Bernabeu since April 2023; this season, they’ve put their opponents to the sword in Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men won nine of their 28 league victories by three or more goals, six of those taking place at home.

They’ve now scored two or more goals in each of their last four home games in La Liga, spelling danger for the visitors.

Three of the last four head-to-heads ended with the hosts winning by three goals.

Real Madrid vs Alaves Betting Tip 1: Winning margin - Real Madrid to win by at least three goals @ 2.50 with Betway

In fine form

Ancelotti has spoken about rotating his squad to keep everyone in peak condition for their crucial Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund next month.

Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham could start this game after being rested over the weekend but Brahim Diaz should keep his spot in the first 11.

The Moroccan netted a brace against Granada bringing his tally to three goals in two games.

Considering he has only started 17 La Liga games this term, Ancelotti will be tempted to give him maximum minutes on Tuesday night.

Real Madrid vs Alaves Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Brahim Diaz @ 2.60 with Betway

Putting the defence under pressure

Real’s domination at home is largely expected. Their attacking fluency can be difficult to contain, which is why they’re averaging 2.53 goals per game in their backyard.

In the league this term, the champions have had 2085 dangerous attacks with 551 total shots at goal.



El Glorioso will have to be at their defensive best to withstand the heat from the hosts, leading to possible clearances.

With Ancelotti’s men winning an average of 6.29 corners per home game, they’re likely to rack up the flag kicks on Tuesday night.