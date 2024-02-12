RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Predictions: Madrid to edge Leipzig in thriller

Explore our predictions and betting tips for this crunch round of 16 Champions League battle involving RB Leipzig and Real Madrid.

RB Leipzig have achieved their first goal of making the knockout stage of the Champions League in back-to-back seasons.

But the Bundesliga side must try to right some wrongs from last year when they were eliminated at the same stage of the competition.

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Double chance - RB Leipzig/ Real Madrid @ 1.30 with Betway

Over 2.5 goals @ 1.62 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Vinicius Junior @ 2.65 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Die Roten Bullen have a mammoth task in front of them as Real Madrid are due to visit the Red Bull Arena for their first-leg round of 16 fixture.

Real Madrid seem determined to grab a 15th European title since they flew through the group stage, winning all six matches to comfortably book their ticket to this round.

Los Blancos are also on fire in La Liga and smashed Girona 4-0 at the weekend to go five points clear at the summit.

The fact that the Spanish outfit have only lost once to German opposition in 13 meetings will give Madrid fans hope of a victory to take home with them on Tuesday night.

Hope from the past

Marco Rose’s team were great in the group stage and qualified in second place, as expected, behind Manchester City.

They won four of their fixtures, except for those two losses against the reigning European champions.

Die Roten Bullen will no doubt think about last season’s head-to-head with Real Madrid where they won 3-2 in the group phase of the competition.

However, lots has changed since then and Madrid look a different beast this time around.

Carlo Ancelotti's men were last beaten in regulation time of a match in September last year. They’re yet to be on the wrong side of a Champions League fixture.

Leipzig’s poor return from the winter break in the Bundesliga makes it difficult to envisage a repeat of last year’s result in Germany.

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Betting Tip 1: Double chance - RB Leipzig/ Real Madrid @ 1.30 with Betway

No clean sheet since 2020

Both teams entered double figures with the number of goals they scored in the group section of the Champions League.

The hosts average 2.17 goals per game in the tournament, while the visitors are slightly higher at 2.67 goals per game.

Madrid have scored multiple times in each of their last seven away dates in European football.

Every game RB Leipzig played in the group involved more than two goals, while Madrid’s opening 1-0 win against Union Berlin was their only match with fewer than two goals.

Rose’s troops haven’t kept a clean sheet at home in the Champions League since October 2020, a stat that the Madrid frontline will enjoy.

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Betting Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.62 with Betway

A return of note

After scoring a brace at the weekend, it would be an easy pick for Jude Bellingham to score on Tuesday night.

However, the Englishman walked off the field with a sprained ankle just moments after scoring his side’s third goal on Sunday and may not be available.

Vinicius Junior has made an incredible return to action following his injury struggles. The Brazilian forward has six goal involvements from his last four La Liga appearances (G3, A3).

In the Champions League this term, Vini scored twice and assisted three goals in his three appearances, making him an ideal candidate for scoring this week.