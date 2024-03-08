RB Leipzig vs Darmstadt Predictions: Leipzig to add to Darmstadt’s misery

We share predictions and betting tips for the Bundesliga clash between RB Leipzig and Darmstadt, including 4.10 odds on the halftime/fulltime result.

Die Rotten Bullen put in a fighting performance in Madrid during the week but ultimately came out unstuck in their last 16 Champions League tie.

Leipzig outshot their La Liga opponents 20-13, indicating just how much value they were for the 1-1 draw on the night.

Leipzig vs Darmstadt Betting Tips

Winning margin - RB Leipzig to win by three goals or more @ 2.02 with Betway

Both teams to score @ 2.04 with Betway

Halftime/Fulltime result - Draw/Leipzig @ 4.10 with Betway

But with that disappointment aside, Marco Rose must prepare his team to resume domestic action where they’re close to securing a spot in Europe’s premier club competition for next season.

They sit fifth in the Bundesliga standings, one point behind Dortmund in fourth with 10 games left to play in this campaign.

Thankfully for the Saxony outfit, they’re up against Darmstadt at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday evening - the worst team in the division.

After last week’s 6-0 humiliation at the hands of Augsburg, one of Darmstadt’s ultras took to the pitch to give the newly promoted side a piece of his mind.

The likelihood of that speech improving confidence in the dressing room is slim. Darmstadt’s visit to Leipzig may prove to be a long evening.

Hot streak in attack

Darmstadt have certainly been the whipping boys of the current Bundesliga season. Torsten Lieberknecht’s side have shipped 58 goals so far, the worst in the division.

Away from home, they’ve let in 27 goals at an average of 2.45 per game. Additionally, Darmstadt have lost 15 league games this term, three of which were by more than four goals.

Considering Leipzig’s hot streak in front of goal and their attacking style of play, the hosts are bound to strike more than three on Saturday evening.

They average scoring 2.50 goals per game in the Bundesliga and boast the fourth-best attack in the division.

Defensive weaknesses at both ends

Even though Darmstadt are poor defensively, they aren’t the worst going forward. With 24 goals this term, the visitors average at least a goal per game in the league.

Inspiration is likely to come from Darmstadt’s top goal scorer Tim Skarke. The forward netted six times this season, four of those came on the road.

Leipzig’s firepower is no secret but going the other way may be a concern for Rose. Die Rotten Bullen concede an average of 1.29 goals per game.

They’ve also had both teams score in 62% of all their league fixtures this term.

Tough to break down initially

The hosts will most certainly bag three points after 90 minutes on Saturday, especially after overturning the visitors in each of their last four head-to-heads.

However, it may take them a while to get going as they’ve been on level terms in 46% of their league fixtures at the break.

The visitors share that same statistic overall, which rises when focusing on the away games only (64%). The Lilies drew seven of their 11 outings on the road at halftime.

They also tend to pose a threat in the early stages, scoring 54% (13) of their goals in the first half. With 30 goals in the second period, Leipzig are sure to push for victory near the end of 90 minutes.