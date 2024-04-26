RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Predictions and Betting Tips: Leipzig to put some distance between them and Dortmund

We share predictions and betting tips for this crunch Bundesliga fixture between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Only four games remain in the Bundesliga, which makes Saturday afternoon’s game at the Red Bull Arena a crucial one in the hunt for Champions League football next season.

RB Leipzig are in the pound seat as they occupy fourth place but they’re holding a slender two-point lead over Borussia Dortmund.

The visitors must try to secure all three points if they’re to control their own destiny in terms of making it to Europe’s elite club competition next term.

However, Leipzig may harbour hopes of climbing into third, especially after Stuttgart lost to Werder Bremen the last time out.

Victory at the weekend will take Leipzig to within a point of Stuttgart who have a trip to Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

The incentive is there for both sides to chase the win, however, the hosts may be content with a draw as it keeps Dortmund at arm's length with three league games left to play.

Fluency in attack

Only the league champions and Bayern Munich have scored more goals this season than RB Leipzig (69).

The host’s fluency in front of goal has been largely thanks to Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko. Together, they contributed 47% of Leipzig’s league goals.

Sesko has amassed 10 goals in this campaign, netting three in as many Bundesliga games before this weekend’s fixture.

With the Slovenian playing alongside Openda, he’s likely to have opportunities at goal and won’t disappoint when the chance arises.

A goal-rich fixture

Die Rotten Bullen are a strong outfit when playing at their headquarters as they’ve only lost twice in 15 games at home.

Marco Rose’s troops enter this game on the back of an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions. The hosts have also won their last three games on the bounce.

However, Dortmund are undefeated in their last 10 Bundesliga games and have only lost one out of 15 away league dates this season.

The Red Bulls have beaten the Black and Yellows in four of their last five head-to-heads, including the corresponding fixture last season.

Three of those meetings saw both teams score on the day and 60% of Leipzig’s league games this season produced the same result.

Edin Terzić’s men have scored at least once in their previous five away league games but they’ve conceded a goal in their last three outings.

Second half to heat up

With both sides matching each other in performance and effort, it could be a stalemate after 45 minutes.

Leipzig have been level in 13 of their 30 league games and they’ve converted seven into victories.

Meanwhile, the visitors have been deadlocked at halftime in 12 fixtures, losing the match on three occasions, two of those coming on the road.

These two were level at the break in the reverse fixture when Leipzig edged ahead to register a 3-2 win in Dortmund, a likely outcome on Saturday afternoon.