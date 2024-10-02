Rangers vs Lyon Predictions: Cherki to score in a draw

Our football predictions expert shares his three best bets for the Europa League clash between Rangers and Lyon scheduled for 9 pm on Thursday.

Rangers vs Lyon Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Rangers vs Lyon

Draw with odds of @3.50 on Betway , equating to a 58% chance of the teams taking a point apiece.

, equating to a 58% chance of the teams taking a point apiece. Rayan Cherki to score with odds of @4.50 on Betway , indicating a 22% chance of the French midfielder scoring.

, indicating a 22% chance of the French midfielder scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @1.61 on Betway, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Lyon have enough quality to earn a 1-1 draw at Ibrox.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Rangers welcome Lyon to Ibrox on Wednesday night as they aim to build on their win over Malmo in their opening Europa League match.

The Gers reached the final of this competition back in 2022, but it has been a tumultuous few years for the club. They have had three managers since then, but Philippe Clement has been in charge for almost 12 months.

Rangers had a rocky start to the season, winning just one of their first four competitive matches, which saw them dumped out of the Champions League at the qualifying stage. However, they have weathered the storm and have looked strong in recent weeks.

Lyon have made a slow start to the current campaign, but they have fared better than they did last term. Les Gones appeared to be heading towards a relegation battle before Pierra Sage came in and turned the ship around.

Olympique are currently 11th in Ligue 1 after picking up seven points from their opening six matches. However, they did make a winning start in the Europa League. A win in Scotland would put them in good stead.

Probable Lineups for Rangers vs Lyon

The probable lineup for Rangers in the "system of play."

Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Kasanwirjo; Diomande, Barron, Lawrence, Cerny, Bajrami, Dessers

The probable lineup for Lyon in the "system of play."

Perri; Maitland-Niles, Mta, Caleta-Car, Tagliafico; Tolisso, Matic, Cherki; Nuamah, Fofana, Lacazette

All Square at Ibrox

Ibrox is often thought of as a fortress but Rangers’ home form in European competition has been patchy in recent years. They have won just four of their last 12 European games in front of their own fans. Phillipe Clement’s side are the slight favourites thanks to home advantage, but a draw looks like a better bet.

Rangers have drawn four of their last 10 games in Europe. Over that period, the team scored and conceded an average of 1.2 goals per game.

During their stuttering start, Lyon have scored an average of 1.43 goals per game and conceded 1.71. There should also be very little in it when they take to the field in Glasgow on Thursday night.

Rangers vs Lyon Bet 1: Draw with odds of @3.50 on Betway

Cherki Has Found the Scoring Touch

Rayan Cherki featured in the Olympic Games this summer. He has only just worked his way into the Lyon starting 11, but two goals in the last 10 days make him an ideal candidate to score here.

Cherki featured as a number 10 in Lyon’s first Europa League game against Olympiacos. He conjured up the opening goal from an improbable angle and is a good price to find the net here.

Cherki averages 2.79 shots per 90 minutes played over the last 365 days. His non-penalty xG of 0.28 per 90 means Cherki ranks in the 76th percentile when compared with all other attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe’s top five leagues.

Rangers vs Lyon Bet 2: Rayan Charki Anytime Scorer @ 4.50 with Betway

Chances at Both Ends

Rangers have scored in their last 20 competitive matches at Ibrox in a run that dates back to September of last year. Over that period, they scored an average of 2.8 goals per game. Their opponents have scored an average of 0.9 goals per game during that run and Lyon represents a tough test.

Les Gones have played 17 away matches across all competitions under Pierre Sage. They have scored in 14 of those, netting an average of 1.71 per game. They conceded an average of 1.53 in those outings.