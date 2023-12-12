PSV vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: PSV to continue unbeaten run at home

We look at predictions and betting tips for Arsenal’s trip to PSV on Tuesday evening, including 15.00 odds on a halftime/full-time bet.

PSV have enjoyed a wonderful domestic season having not dropped a single point, home and away.

They’re on an incredible run in both competitions and have already qualified for the knockout round of the UEFA Champions League after their come-from-behind 3-2 victory away to Sevilla in the previous matchday.

PSV vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Double Chance - PSV/Draw @ 1.46 with Betway

Over 2 goals @ 1.60 with Betway

Halftime/Full-time result - PSV/Draw @ 15.00 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Gunners have top spot in Group B secured and will be desperate to get back to winning ways after their Premier League defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend.

Mikel Arteta will be sure to rotate his team in preparation for domestic clashes against Brighton and Liverpool in the coming weeks.

PSV can continue home form

The last three meetings between these two have seen a winner at the end but the visitors are winless in the Netherlands since beating Ajax in 2005 in the same competition.

PSV haven’t lost at home in the Champions League this season.

The previous two fixtures in European competitions at the Philips Stadion have led to the Eredivisie leaders getting the better of their English opponents.

With the Gunners likely to give game time to players like Leandro Trossard, Eddie Nketiah, Jorginho, Reiss Nelson and Jakub Kiwior, we could see a less-effective Arsenal on Tuesday night.

PSV vs Arsenal Betting Tip 1: Double Chance - PSV/Draw @ 1.46 with Betway

High goal averages mean some net bulges are anticipated

Arsenal are the top scorers in this season’s Champions League and have netted in each of their last 22 fixtures in this competition.

With an average of three goals per game for the Gunners, they will keep knocking at the door and even with a less-strengthened team, have enough in front of goal to make life difficult for PSV.

Peter Bosz's side have scored seven and conceded nine in Europe, indicating that there are some defensive frailties for the English team to exploit.

However, they have been efficient in front of goal themselves, averaging 3.25 goals at home in the Eredivisie this season.

PSV vs Arsenal Betting Tip 2: Over 2 goals @ 1.60 with Betway

Gunners’ resilience will keep them in the hunt

The Rood-witten have led at halftime in seven of their eight home matches, taking the lead in 88% of their matches.

While they haven’t surrendered a lead in their domestic league, the lack of quality opposition in the Eredivisie should be noted.

In the Champions League, they did concede an equalising goal to Lens earlier in the competition.

A quarter of Arsenal’s away league games have seen their hosts take the lead. However, Arteta’s men have been known to always react and have equalised 50% of the time.

They tend to score late and closer to the final whistle and would have had another over the weekend if it weren’t for the ball striking Kai Havertz’s hand before entering the Villa net.

PSV vs Arsenal Betting Tip 3: Halftime/Full-time result - PSV/Draw @ 15.00 with Betway