PSG vs Real Sociedad Predictions: PSG’s form to help them through the first leg

We share predictions and betting tips for PSG’s Champions League last 16 first-leg match against Real Sociedad.

+

For the 12th successive season, PSG feature in the last 16 of the Champions League although they had to sweat for their qualification.

Les Parisiens weren’t at their best during the group stage but edged through and have since been in scintillating form in Ligue 1.

PSG vs Lyon Betting Tips

PSG to win @ 1.67 with Betway

Under 2.5 goals @ 1.86 with Betway

PSG corner range 5-6 @ 3.25 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

They came from behind at the weekend to beat Lille 3-1 and notch up 50 points in 21 games.

Their quest for an elusive Champions League crown continues on Wednesday night when they entertain Real Sociedad at the Parc des Princes.

The Txuri-Urdin are on a poor run of form, winning just one of their last eight matches. The La Liga outfit have failed to register a win in their last four consecutive games.

It’s only the second time in their history that Real Sociedad have made it this far in the competition and it will be the first time they’re up against PSG.

They will want to perform better than their previous last 16 appearance when they were beaten 1-0 in both legs by Lyon.

Making home advantage count

Whether it’s a sign or not, Real Sociedad will be interested to know that PSG have fallen away at this stage in five of their last seven Champions League campaigns.

Three of those five times have been to Spanish opposition but the Parisiens have also only lost seven of their last 77 European home fixtures.

Luis Enrique’s side tends to make home advantage count as they haven’t been on the wrong side on home turf since September last year.

Real Sociedad’s loss to Osasuna at the weekend didn’t do them any favours but Imanol Alguacil’s team will need to rediscover the form that saw them top their Champions League group.

The best that the visitors can hope for on Wednesday night is to share the spoils and head to Spain with something to play for.

PSG vs Real Sociedad Betting Tip 1: PSG to win @ 1.67 with Betway

Low-scoring affair

Enrique will be slightly concerned that his side haven’t brought their domestic scoring form into the Champions League.

The Parisiens average 1.5 goals per game compared to 2.43 in Ligue 1. They’ve also only scored a single goal in three of their last four games in this competition.

Real Sociedad’s scoring struggles are more apparent as they have failed to hit the back of the net in their last four consecutive games.

In their six group games, they only scored seven times for an average of 1.17 goals per game.

Alguacil’s defensive coaches would be happy though as they have kept clean sheets in each of their away Champions League fixtures this term.

Wednesday night should be a low-scoring affair, even if the home team grabs the win.

PSG vs Real Sociedad Betting Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 1.86 with Betway

With the players that Enrique can unleash on Wednesday night, PSG should be constantly knocking at the Real Sociedad door.

Enrique rested Kylian Mbappe, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos and Warren Zaire-Emery at the weekend with this first-leg last-16 match in mind.

Their return should help PSG pin down the visitors. Given how strong the San Sebastian outfit is defensively, they could concede heaps of corners as a result of clearances.

PSG averaged 5.55 corners in Ligue 1 this season while Real Sociedad conceded an average of four corners in La Liga.