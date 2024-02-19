Porto vs Arsenal Predictions: Arsenal’s hot streak of form to continue

We share predictions and betting tips for the Champions League round of 16 first-leg fixture between Porto and Arsenal.

Porto’s domestic form hasn’t been up to scratch, with the 30-time Portuguese champions lying four points behind leaders Benfica, although having played a game more.

Their last league title came in 2022 and the Champions League is a welcome distraction for Sérgio Conceição’s charges.

Porto vs Arsenal Betting Tips

However, it doesn’t get much more difficult than facing title-chasing Arsenal, who have been rampant in recent weeks.

The Gunners are yet to lose a league game in 2024, a run which has seen them peg back Liverpool to remain in touch with both the Merseysiders and champions Manchester City.

The depth of Mikel Arteta’s squad will be tested during this phase of the season as they attempt to bag their first-ever Champions League crown.

Having played on the road for two consecutive weeks, the North Londoners must gear themselves up for a Wednesday night trip to the Estádio do Dragão.

Unstoppable Arsenal

Besides their FA Cup loss to Liverpool in the first week of January, Arsenal have been on an unstoppable run.

Some pointed to their warm-weather training for the reinvigoration of the squad determination, evident in their recent performances.

The Gunners have gone on a five-match winning run, placing them as favourites to grab an advantage in Portugal on Wednesday night.

The hosts may have other plans though, as they have beaten the Londoners on their last two Champions League visits to Porto.

Those games took place in 2010 and 2008 when Cesc Fabregas and Manuel Almunia were the respective captains on the day.

Today’s Arsenal is a different proposition and with a record of only losing one home game in the group stage, they may prove difficult to fend off.

Deadly attack on both ends

Both teams have been excellent in front of goal in this competition. The Dragons scored 15 times in the group stage at an average of 2.5 goals per match.

The hosts have also been leaky at the back, shipping eight goals in total at an average of 1.34 goals per game.

The visitors have scored one more than Wednesday’s opponents in their group but conceded just four in their three away dates.

All three of Arsenal’s Champions League games on the road have seen both teams score while Porto have only kept one clean sheet at home in the competition this term.

Brilliant Bukayo

While he did go through a lull in form in December last year, Bukayo Saka has returned to his brilliant best.

The English forward has scored six goals in his last four Premier League matches, including a brace in his previous two outings, both on the road.

In his five Champions League appearances this season, Saka has found the net on three occasions and bagged four assists.

He will be key to unlocking the hosts’ defence on Wednesday night to help his team take an advantage to London for the return leg.