Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs Predictions and Betting Tips: Difficult to see a winner at the Peter Mokaba Stadium

Our football betting expert unpacks the clash between Polokwane City and Kaizer Chiefs with 2.85 odds on the outcome of the game.

To say Kaizer Chiefs are in a crisis at the moment is an understatement. As one of the most supported clubs in the country, their fans expect more from the Glamour Boys.

They’ve had to contend with a club that’s struggling to find form, made worse by reports of internal issues between players and some stalwarts letting the team down professionally.

While no such problems exist for Polokwane City, they have had a torrid time in the DSTV Premiership this season.

Still, the men from Limpopo find themselves level on points with the visitors and separated by two places on the table through an inferior goal difference.

Dubbed the battle of mediocrity, it kicks off early on Saturday afternoon.

Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tips

Under 2.5 goals @ 1.47 with Betway

No clean sheet for Kaizer Chiefs @ 1.49 with Betway

Match Result - Draw @ 2.85 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Goal-Shy mid-table dwellers

Both teams have found scoring goals tough this season. The entire league have experienced this problem with this season on course to be the worst scoring term in PSL history.

However, Polokwane City averages just 0.77 goals per game with their opponents marginally better at 1.00 goal per game.

The hosts have been involved in games where there have been two or more goals for only 23% of the time, with Chiefs boasting a slightly better average of 38%.

Only two of the Amakhosi’s last five league fixtures have had more than two goals while Rise and Shine only had one match with more than two goals in the last five.

Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 1: Under 2.5 goals @ 1.47 with Betway

Leaky Chiefs defence

With goalkeeper and captain Itumuleng Khune in hot water due to disciplinary issues, there is a problem at the back for Chiefs.

They’ve only kept five clean sheets this season with three of those being in winning causes.

The Amakhosi are susceptible to leaking goals, conceding 11 this campaign, six of those on their travels averaging one concession per game.

Rise and Shine have scored 60% of their goals in front of their fans and are fourth in the home form table, indicating that they could be all over the Amakhosi’s defence on Saturday.

Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 2: No clean sheet for Kaizer Chiefs @ 1.49 with Betway

Honours even in Polokwane

The visitors have been poor tourists this season, losing four of their six away encounters.

Meanwhile, Polokwane have adjusted their technical team, appointing Brice Aka to assist their interim boss Phuti Mohafe. He was brought in specifically to boost their attacking play.

However, seeing as they haven’t won a game in their last five outings and the Chiefs winning just twice in that time, it all seems set for a stalemate at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon.