Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy Predictions and Betting Tips: The Buccaneers to put pressure on the top four

Our football betting expert reveals his predictions and betting tips for TS Galaxy's trip to Orlando Pirates this Saturday.

Orlando Pirates are flying high at the minute having beaten their old Soweto rivals, Moroka Swallows, 2-0 the last time out.

They’ve moved into sixth spot on the log as we approach the midway point of the season and will be looking to claw back some ground over the top four in the DSTV Premiership.

The away team will have enjoyed a confidence boost from their 3-2 victory over Amazulu in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final last weekend.

Galaxy’s league form has been poor this season as they lie in 11th place with just four wins from their 12 matches.

The Rockets can’t expect any favours from the hosts in this thrilling matchup on Saturday evening.

Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy Betting Tips

Pirates to plunder the Rockets

Mabakabaka have been collecting impressive results in the league recently, sweeping aside both their Soweto rivals with relative ease.

They have made the Orlando Stadium a fortress this season, losing only once, albeit to leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns. Jose Riviero’s men have only tasted defeat once in their last seven PSL games.

Meanwhile, the Rockets have lost three of their last five league encounters. Their average points accumulation throughout the season has been at a disappointing 1.25 per game.

When on their travels, TS Galaxy have picked up an average of 0.20 points, pointing towards a routine Buccaneers' win on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy Betting Tip 1: Orlando Pirates to win @ 1.83 with Betway

Solid at the back

The Buccaneers have been struggling in front of goal, averaging 1.08 goals per game, but it’s the other way that they’ve been excelling.

Only eight goals have been scored against the MTN 8 champions with four of them being at home. They’ve kept their opponents away from goal in each of their last four league games.

For TS Galaxy, they’ve never had the joy of scoring at an away ground this term, and while they have been prolific at home, their away form has left a lot to be desired.

Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy Betting Tip 2: Clean sheet for Pirates @ 1.99 with Betway

Mabakabaka can dominate both halves

In their last outing against Swallows, the Sea Robbers found the back of the net in each half to win 2-0.

With the Rockets conceding 60% of their goals in the first half and 40% in the second period, there’s an argument for the Buccaneers to win each half.

The hosts have led in four of their six home fixtures with 69% of their goals coming in the first 45.

Considering the Rockets’ poor form on the road, this outside bet should be an interesting addition to a bet slip.