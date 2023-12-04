Orlando Pirates vs Moroka Swallows Predictions and Betting Tips: Spoils to be shared

Our football betting expert unveils his predictions and betting tips, including a long-shot Halftime/ Full-time result at 15/1.

Even though Orlando Pirates have already bagged silverware this season, their fans will be worried about their form in the DSTV Premiership.

Orlando Pirates vs Moroka Swallows Betting Tips

Match result - draw @ 51/25 with Betway

First goal - Orlando Pirates @ 19/25 with Betway

Halftime/Fulltime Pirates/Draw @ 15/1 with Betway

The Pirates welcome their old-time rival, Moroka Swallows to the Orlando Stadium this Tuesday evening. Only two points and three places separate these Soweto giants with Swallows currently in sixth place while their hosts are ninth with 16 points, an abysmal return after 11 matches.

Both teams have had a mixed bag of results lately with the glaring common factor being their struggle to score freely. Based on their current form, it’s difficult to separate these two.

Poor form may cancel each other out

Neither of these teams will be happy with their recent results. The hosts lost twice and won seven points from their last five league games, while the visitors also lost twice but are worse off with just one win and five points during the same period.

The Buccaneers enjoy a better head-to-head record, winning three, drawing one and losing the other in their last five battles. In this corresponding fixture last season, Jose Riveiro’s men won 1-0 while they beat Swallows 4-1 earlier this year on their travels.

The Sea Robbers have only scored three times in their last five and the Dube Birds netted one less in that run of games. All the signs point to a stalemate on Tuesday evening.

Bucs to lay the first glove

Both teams are averaging a goal a game, scoring 11 times in as many league matches this season.

It’s crucial to bear in mind that Pirates have taken the lead in six of those matches while Swallows have allowed their opponents to score first in five of their fixtures, translating to 45% of all the goals they’ve conceded this term.

Pirates are susceptible to losing a lead

With eight points from their four away dates this season, Moroka Swallows have been unbeaten on the road and are more than capable of coming away with a point.

However, the home team will likely go into the break leading, as they have on five occasions this season. Zakhele Lepasa, Kermit Erasmus and company should be good enough to break through a stubborn Swallows’ defence that only conceded seven goals this season.

The problem for the hosts lies in their defence. Four of the eight goals they’ve shipped in the league this term have been at home. It doesn’t help their cause that regular goalkeeper, Sipho Chaine is out through injury.

To solidify our predictions here, Swallows scored five away goals so far at a rate of 1.25 per game, better than their 0.86 goals per game at home.