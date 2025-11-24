Orlando Pirates vs Chippa predictions: Bucs to draw with PSL leaders

Our betting expert expects Orlando Pirates to make a statement in their returning match and hand the relegation candidates another defeat.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Orlando Pirates return to their stadium for the first time since the end of October. Although they were eliminated from the CAF Champions League, their domestic campaign remains successful.

The Buccaneers secured their spot in the Carling Knockout Cup with a 1-0 victory against Richards Bay before the international break. They will face Marumo Gallants in the final next weekend for a chance to win their first trophy of the season.

However, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is focused on the main trophy, the Betway Premiership title. For the past eight years, no team have truly challenged Mamelodi Sundowns, but now there is potential for a new league leader.

Pirates are in a strong position, as they are currently second in the standings. However, the Sea Robbers have two games in hand and are only three points behind first place. The hosts must win and secure three points against Chippa United, who are threatened by relegation.

Chippa occupy last place in the standings, and face a strong possibility of relegation. The visitors have had no relief, as Richards Bay eliminated them from the cup in early October.

Avoiding defeat at the Orlando Stadium will be difficult for Vusumuzi Vilakazi and his charges. Vilakazi was recently appointed as the head coach and tasked with rescuing the Chilli Boys’ PSL status.

Probable lineups for Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United

Orlando Pirates expected lineup: Chaine, Van Rooyen, Sibisi, Mbokazi, Ndaba, Mbule, Mbatha, Nemtajela, Appollis, Moremi, Mbuthuma

Chippa United expected lineup: Nwabali, Majadibodu, Seabi, Fasika, Kammies, Gamildien, Konqobe, Modise, Molaoa, Figuareido, Matrose

A history of clinical victories

Having played only 10 league fixtures this term, Pirates have scored 14 goals, which is an average of 1.40 goals per game. However, they boast the best defence in the division, having conceded only five goals in that run of games, at an average of 0.50 goals per match.

Ouaddou’s men are difficult to defeat, especially at home, where they’ve kept clean sheets in 80% of their games. None of the PSL matches that they’ve hosted saw both teams score.

Chippa failed to score in 40% of their away league dates, and they’ve never kept a clean sheet on the road. The Chilli Boys have also failed to win any of their last six consecutive PSL games. Moreover, they haven’t found the net in their most recent two fixtures.

Three of the last four head-to-heads saw the Bucs beat the visitors without conceding a goal. Given Chippa’s current struggles, a similar result is likely this Tuesday.

Quick out the blocks

Pirates tend to start their home league games strongly. Overall, they’ve scored 57% of their total goals in the first half. At home, 60% of their goals came in the first period.

In three of their five league games at their stadium (60%), they led at halftime and went on to win all three. Overall, they’ve led five of their 10 PSL games at halftime and secured maximum points in all five.

Meanwhile, the Chilli Boys have never led an away match after 45 minutes. They’ve drawn four of five games at halftime, and lost three. Furthermore, 60% of their away dates saw the home team score first.

Striking equally either side of the break

Even though the Sea Robbers have a tendency to score early, they could also get some joy in the second period. This is due to Chippa’s poor concession record, particularly in the later stages of games..

Chilli Boys have conceded 63% of their total goals in the PSL this season after halftime. However, they conceded 71% of their goals in the second stanza in away matches, which suggests Pirates could score a similar number of goals in each half.

The Sowetan giants’ scoring record is relatively balanced, with 57% of their goals scored in the first half and 43% in the second.