Nouadhibou vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predictions: Sundowns to secure qualification from the group

We share predictions and betting tips for the CAF Champions League group game between Nouadhibou and Mamelodi Sundowns.

After their collective breaks from domestic action due to the Africa Cup of Nations, Nouadhibou and Sundowns resumed their respective domestic campaigns in style.

The Mauritanian outfit bagged two victories in their league games, one at home and the other away.

Nouadhibou vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Sundowns to win @ 0.25 with Hollywoodbets

Under 2.5 goals

Sundowns clean sheet

Coach Aritz Lopez will be pleased that his charges sit on top of their domestic log and have yet to taste defeat this season.

That hasn’t been the story with their continental exploits. Being the first team from Mauritania to qualify for the CAF Champions League group stage, it hasn’t gone completely to plan.However, Le Club Orange still have a decent chance of qualification for the next round after registering a 2-0 win against Pyramids and sharing the spoils with TP Mazembe.

Standing in their way is a classy Mamelodi Sundowns team who have already secured the inaugural African Football League title this season.

The South African champions are on the cusp of qualification and victory at the Stade Cheikha Ould Boidiya on Saturday evening should all but seal their fate in Africa.

Replicating domestic form

The task for Lopez and his staff is to get his team to replicate their league form in the CAF Champions League.

They’ve already lost two of their first four group games, the first one coming in the reverse fixture against Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld but have yet to lose at home.

Masandawana are in devastating form this season and are coming to this fixture on the back of a 6-1 midweek drubbing of NB La Masia in the Nedbank Cup.

They’ve been unbeaten in the DSTV Premiership this term and only lost a competitive match in this tournament at the hands of TP Mazembe.

Having beaten the hosts 3-0 in November last year, it’s difficult to see a way for the Orange Club to stop the Brazilians.

Rhulani Mokoena had a chance to rest some of his crucial players during the week, which means the Mauritanians will face the full might of the South African champions on Saturday.

Nouadhibou vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 1: Sundowns to win @ 0.25 with Hollywoodbets

Impenetrable at home

It’s amazing that Nouadhibou have only conceded two goals in their entire Super D1 campaign.

The CAF Champions League rookies have kept eight clean sheets in their previous 10 fixtures across all competitions.

Five of their last six fixtures have resulted in less than two goals being scored and they’re yet to concede on home soil in this competition.

Even with the firepower at Sundowns, the Tshwane outfit have had seven of their previous 10 games end with fewer than 2.5 goals.

Nouadhibou vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals

Stone wall defence

70% of Sundowns’ previous 10 fixtures have resulted in a complete shut-out from Mokoena’s charges.

Their defence has only been breached once in their four CAF Champions League group games, demonstrating how difficult it is to score against them.

Additionally, Nouadhibou have failed to hit the back of the net in 75% of their group matches, suggesting that another clean sheet is on the cards for a full-strength Sundowns team.