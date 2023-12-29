Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips: United to make it successive wins

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Manchester United’s trip to Nottingham Forest to wrap up 2023,

After putting in resilient performances on Boxing Day, both Forest and United will be raring to lock horns on Saturday evening at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Manchester United to win @ 2.28 with Betway

Under 3.5 goals @ 1.43 with Betway

Half-time/ Full-time - Nottingham Forest/ Manchester United @ 29.00 with Betway

The hosts have a new mentor in Nuno Espirito Santo, who managed his troops to shock Newcastle 3-1 at St James’ Park during the week. Before that victory, Forest last registered a win on the 5th November against Aston Villa.

Manchester United had to come from behind on Tuesday to see off a high-flying Villa even with a long list of players in the treatment room. Eric ten Hag’s men moved up to sixth place, five points behind Spurs in fifth.

A win for the Red Devils will close out 2023 positively, especially with the news of the 25% financial stake from Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Year-end trend

In the last 11 calendar years, United haven’t tasted defeat once, winning each of the last five in a row.

Ten Hag’s troops would have gained confidence from their come-back win against Aston Villa to help see off their hosts on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Forest have only won one league game in their last nine calendar years, last beating Wigan in 2019.

Interestingly, these two met in the final league game for 2022, when United won 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Betting Tip 1: Manchester United to win @ 2.28 with Betway

Blunt attacks on both sides

Even though both teams are coming into this fixture on the back of scoring three goals in their previous game, their campaigns have stuttered in front of goal.

The hosts have scored a goal more than the Red Devils this term, even though they lost ten of their 19 league games already.

United’s attack haven’t found their feet yet this season, as they average 0.89 goals per away game.

Forest are far better when they’re at the City Ground. They’ve netted 12 times in front of their home crowd, equating to 1.33 goals per game.

This fixture will be a close encounter, with history showing that only one of their last five meetings with each other have had more than four goals in the game.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Betting Tip 2: Under 3.5 goals @ 1.43 with Betway

Late bloomers

On Boxing Day, United were 2-0 down at half-time, which was the seventh time they’ve gone into the break on the losing side.

For the season, that’s a total of 37% of all their league matches. However, they tend to turn it around as they have three times this term - including against Forest back in August.

Chris Wood scored a hat-trick in the win at Newcastle last time out - he’s been involved in each of Forest’s last five Premier League games.

It appears the former Burnley man has had a new lease on life since the arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo, as he’s played the complete 90 minutes in the last two games.

With his scoring form and the defensive injuries at United, the home team could snatch a lead going into the break.