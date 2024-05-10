Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Chelsea hitting their straps at the right time

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Chelsea’s trip to Nottingham Forest, including 2.46 odds on a team to score in both halves.

+

Chelsea fans would have thought their season was over after their hefty 5-0 defeat away to Arsenal.

Since then, they’ve overturned Tottenham and put five past West Ham all while shutting out the opposition.

The Blues have it all to play for as they’re just two points behind Newcastle in sixth for a chance to land European football next season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side can easily lose that position as Manchester United are level on points with them but behind on goal difference.

As a result, there’s no room for error for the men from west London when they head to the City Ground for a date with Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

Forest’s Premier League status hangs in the balance after their four-point deduction was upheld during the week.

As they lie 17th, they can secure safety if Luton and Burnley’s results go their way. Either way, manager Nuno Espirito Santo won’t want to wait until the final day to know his side’s fate.

The Tricky Trees have shown before that they can be tough to beat at home as they did against Arsenal last season, making this one an interesting watch.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Anytime goalscorer - Cole Palmer @ 2.03 with Betway

Double chance & totals - Draw/ Chelsea & over 2.5 goals @ 2.08 with Betway

Chelsea to score in both halves @ 2.46 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Having a field day

Cole Palmer is certainly one of the best signings of this season. He’s been the driving force behind everything good at Chelsea.

With 21 league goals and nine assists, Palmer was ever so close to nudging ahead in the race for the Golden Boot until Erling Haaland’s four goals last weekend.

The former Manchester City attacker scored five goals in his last four games, including four against Everton.

Palmer could have a field day against a Forest side that has the fourth-worst defence in the division.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Betting Tip 1: Anytime goalscorer - Cole Palmer @ 2.03 with Betway

A score to settle

While Chelsea enter Saturday’s clash in better form and with momentum, they’ve yet to defeat Forest in the Premier League ever since the Trees’ came back into the league.

Nuno’s charges beat the Blues at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season and drew 1-1 the last time they met at the City Ground.

Chelsea’s record of winning just one of their last seven away league games offers hope to the hosts but the home fans know their side have won only three matches in their last 19.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the spoils shared on Saturday evening but the visitors may have an edge in terms of what they are playing for this season.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Betting Tip 2: Double chance & totals - Draw/Chelsea & over 2.5 goals @ 2.08 with Betway

Efficiency on either side of the break

Chelsea’s last 14 Premier League games have produced goals in both halves. The Blues themselves have scored on either side of the break in eight of their last 10 league fixtures.

Forest have conceded nearly equally in both halves this season with 48% (30) concessions arriving in the first period and 52% (33) coming in the second half.