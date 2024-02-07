Nigeria vs South Africa - Top 3 Offers to bet on AFCON 2024

Discover top betting offers for South Africa vs Nigeria. Register with a South African bookie and bet on AFCON.

Nigeria vs South Africa - Our Predictions

Super Eagles have played with high discipline and are expected to keep faith with that pattern. They have not conceded any goal in their last four games. Their defence and midfield have been greatly complementary, and this has proved difficult for opposing teams to breach. However, South Africa’s depth and stamina could be hard to conquer.

South Africa have proved many pundits wrong in this tournament. The team were not billed as semi-final favourites by most experts earlier on but here they are. Following their absence in the previous edition in Cameroon, South Africa have been able to assemble a formidable unit that could create more surprises.

Bafana Bafana are set to face their familiar foes, who they met last officially in the 2019 Afcon. Nigeria claimed the bragging rights with a 2-1 victory, but it was a back-breaking clash for both sides. We are expecting another fierce contest, with South Africa hoping to improve on their head-to head stats. Nigeria hold seven wins in 12 matches as opposed to one for SA.

The Top 3 Betting Offers for South Africa vs Nigeria

🏆 Betway Offer Details

Our experts have found that Betway stands out among the leading bookies in South Africa with AFCON offers. The Sports Welcome Offer is the first promotion you may use to bet on South Africa vs Nigeria.

Sign up on Betway and get a 100% first deposit match offer of up to R1,000. The offer is granted in the form of a free bet, which you may use to wager on sports games.

To claim this offer, you must register and make a first deposit. Use your first deposit to bet on sports games 3 times with odds of 3.0 or higher.

Note that you have 30 days after registration to meet the wagering criteria. Bets on casinos, betgames, and virtual sports are ineligible to fulfil the criteria.

After claiming the free bet offer, you may use it to bet on sports games, including South Africa vs Nigeria. Ensure that you use the free bet within 180 days of getting it.

⚽ Special AFCON Offer from Betway

Seize the opportunity to maximize your AFCON experience with Betway's special offer. The initial 200 individuals using the code BETCON during registration will enjoy an extra R50 bonus!

🏆 Supabets Offer Details

We’ve also identified Supabets as one of the best betting sites in South Africa with a welcome bonus. Customers may also use this offer to bet on over 1300+ betting markets, including South Africa vs Nigeria and other AFCON games.

The bookie offers new users an R50 sign-up bonus as a free bet. Our experts found this bonus interesting because you get it automatically immediately after signing up without needing to deposit first.

After creating an account and undergoing FICA verification, go to your profile and tap ‘Bonuses.’ You will find your R50 sign up offer here available for use.

You must roll over this bonus 3 times on single bets with odds of 2/1 or higher to withdraw your winnings from the bonus. Customers must fulfil all wagering requirements within 15 days of getting the offer.

⚽ Supabets Special AFCON Offer

Celebrate the African Cup of Nations with Supabets' special promotion for bettors.

This unique offer includes an extra R50 Bonus, in addition to the R50 Free Bet Bonus from the standard welcome offer, effectively doubling the welcome offer for the AFCON!

To partake in this fantastic deal, simply register for the first time on Supabets and follow the provided instructions. Be sure to review the terms and conditions below for more details.

🏆 Betfred Offer Details

Betfred is another betting site with a first deposit bonus for new users. Customers may also use this bonus to bet on the South Africa vs Nigeria game and other football matches.

New players get a 100% first deposit match offer of up to R5,000. The bonus becomes automatically available immediately after your first deposit.

However, you must roll over the bonus funds five times at odds of 15/10 or higher to transfer it to your main wallet. You may only use it to place single bets only and not multiple bets.

Lucky numbers, horseracing, greyhounds, big 20, keno max, and pre-match sports games all qualify to meet the wagering requirements. The maximum a customer may win from using the bonus is R15,000.

Customers have seven days to meet the wagering requirements and transfer the bonus funds to their main wallets.

🔍 How We Tested These South Africa vs Nigeria Betting Offers

We ensured to test all the above-listed offers before adding them to this guide. Our experts registered on each of the platforms to test their bonus offers.

The first factor we checked for is the minimum deposit amount required to get the bonus. For instance, Supabets and Hollywoodbets credit users automatically without a bonus, but Betfred and Betway require a minimum deposit.

We also discovered that the wagering requirements are fair, allowing players to withdraw the bonus quickly. For example, Hollywoodbets only requires customers to wager their bonus amount once on odds of 5/10 or more.

All the bookies we’ve added have betting offers for South Africa vs Nigeria. You may create an account with any of the bookies you prefer the most from the analysis we made above.