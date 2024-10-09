Nigeria vs Libya Predictions: Goals Expected

Nigeria face Libya in Group D of AFCON qualifying this week. Read below for our Nigeria vs Libya predictions and betting analysis.

Nigeria vs Libya Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Nigeria vs Libya

Nigeria -1 with odds of @1.85 on Betway , equating to a 54.1% implied probability.

, equating to a 54.1% implied probability. Both teams to score with odds of @3.00 on Betway , equating to a 33.33%. implied probability.

, equating to a 33.33%. implied probability. Nigeria to win 2-1, 3-1, or 4-1 with odds of @4.75 on Betway, equating to a 21.1% implied probability.

Nigeria are predicted to beat Libya 3-1 on Friday night.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The Godswill Akpabio International Stadium is the venue for Nigeria vs Libya on matchday three of 2025 AFCON qualifying on Friday.

Coming off a win over Benin and a draw away to Rwanda, Nigeria can take control of the group by beating Libya on matchday three. This is an opportunity for Augustine Eguavoen’s side to create some breathing space between themselves and third place.

A star-studded Nigeria team are heavily favoured to win this match. Failure to qualify for AFCON in 2015 and 2017 was a massive disappointment, but this generation appears set to compete deep into next year’s tournament.

With just two AFCON appearances since finishing as runners-up in 1982, Libya are not expected to do much in this group. A draw with Rwanda on matchday one was a decent result, but they were defeated 2-1 by Benin on matchday two.

Drawing with Cameroon last year will give the underdogs some hope ahead of this match. As the odds indicate, though, it’s a real long shot that they can get anything from this one.

Probable Lineups for Nigeria vs Libya

Nigeria probable XI:

Nwabali; Ajayi, Troost-Ekong, Bassey; Aina, Ndidi, Dele-Bashiru, Onyemaechi; Lookman, Osimhen, Boniface.

Libya probable XI:

Al Wohsehi; Ali, El Trbi, Arteeba, Al Dhawi; Aliaddawi, Al Badri, Al Khouja, Shafshuf, Al-Qulaib; Krawa’a.

Routine Win For Super Eagles

Nigeria have beaten Cameroon and Benin by multiple goals in 2024. The goalless draw with Rwanda is surely no more than a blip for a team with so much attacking firepower.

Libya have generally avoided heavy defeats over the last couple of years, but this is one of the sternest tests they have faced. It’s worth noting they lost 3-0 to Tunisia last year and suffered 2-0 defeats to Mauritania, Kuwait, and Equatorial Guinea in 2022.

Some bettors might be tempted to push the handicap higher. Nigeria’s recent results put us off doing that, so we’re happy to take -1 at 1.85.

Nigeria vs Libya Bet 1: Nigeria -1 @1.85 with Betway

High Price on BTTS

How often can you get both teams to score at 3.00? Libya have failed to score once in their last 12 matches. They have kept just three clean sheets in that period.

Nigeria have only three clean sheets in their last eight. While the Super Eagles have kept clean sheets in consecutive matches, there’s still excellent value backing BTTS at this price.

Yes, it’s likely to be one-way traffic. Nigeria are the far superior team who should win this at a canter, but it’s not like their defence is impenetrable. They have conceded to Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Lesotho over the last 12 months.

Nigeria vs Libya Bet 2: Both teams to score @3.00 with Betway

Correct Score Bundle

If we’re backing Libya to get on the scoresheet, this combined correct score wager is an excellent option at 4.75. Nigeria have a high-powered attack, led by Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface, but their defence hasn’t been the most secure prior to this qualifying campaign.

Spoilt for choice in the final third, don’t be surprised if Augustine Eguavoen names a super-attacking starting XI for this match. Nigeria could have this wrapped up by half-time if Ademola Lookman, Osimhen, and Boniface build on their club form.

This market is a good longer odds alternative to both teams to score. Nigeria are all but guaranteed to win this match, so the 4.75 on this combination is appealing.