Nigeria vs Ivory Coast Predictions and Betting Tips: Home advantage could be the difference

We share predictions and tips for the AFCON final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast, including 4.70 odds on the match outcome.

It’s quite fitting that two teams out of Group A have made it to the final of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Nobody gave the hosts a chance after that embarrassing 4-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea. But they’ve clawed their way through the group and now are in line to win a home tournament.

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast Betting Tips

Double chance - Nigeria/ Draw @ 1.40 with Betway

Both teams to score @ 2.04 with Betway

Match outcome - Penalty Shootout @ 4.70 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Their 1-0 victory against DR Congo was straightforward as Sébastien Haller finally announced himself at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Even though the Elephants are the hosts, they go into the final on Sunday night in Abidjan as underdogs because of the stature of their opposition.

Nigeria are chasing their fourth title, the first one since 2013 and they certainly have the team to pull it off.

You could say that the Super Eagles had lady luck on their side in the semi-final as they were inches away from losing when South Africa squandered a last-minute opportunity.

However, there were some flashes of brilliance, particularly on the counter when Victor Osimhen tapped in, thinking he’d extended his team’s lead.

Even though it was chalked off, Ivory Coast must be aware of the danger that Lookman, Osimhen, Iwobi and company carry.

Familiar foes

These two teams will be familiar with each other, having squared off on matchday two in the competition's group stage.

Nigeria stunned the hosts through a penalty from captain William Troost-Ekong that evening. That was the Elephant’s first defeat in nine internationals at the time.

The Super Eagles are on an unbeaten run of six matches and enjoyed three wins in their last five against the hosts.

Ivory Coast though have twice beaten Sunday night’s opponents but those victories came back in 2013 and 2015.

Their back-to-back losses earlier in this tournament suggest that the Super Eagles should edge this one if it’s not all-square after 90 minutes.

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Nigeria/ Draw @ 1.40 with Betway

Return of the talisman

Both teams scoring in AFCON fixtures this year hasn’t been the norm. However, these two nations have incredible attacking talent in their ranks.

The hosts have scored at least once in each of their last three matches and the return of talisman Haller increases their chances of scoring.

The last time Nigeria blanked in an international fixture was in an AFCON warm-up match at the start of January.

Since then, Jose Peseiro’s charges have scored seven goals in six games in regulation time.

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 2.04 with Betway

A cagey final

Given what’s at stake on Sunday night, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see both teams play a conservative game.

Ivory Coast boss Emerse Faé will take some lessons from South Africa’s tactics against Nigeria, which could get them all the way through to penalties.

Before their win against DR Congo, the hosts needed extra time and a shootout to settle their previous two knockout fixtures.

With the home fans right behind them, the Elephants could remain in the tie until the end of 120 minutes.