Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea Predictions and Betting Tips: Tough tie for the Super Eagles

Explore our predictions and tips for the AFCON Group A fixture between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, including 6.40 outside odds for a matchwinner.

Nigeria have a deep relationship with the Africa Cup of Nations, winning the tournament three times and bagging more silver and bronze medals than any other nation.

The Super Eagles last won the trophy in 2013 and will be keen to notch up title number four to equal their West African rivals Ghana.

Their first task is to overcome Equatorial Guinea on Sunday afternoon at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, the same venue for the tournament’s opener the day before.

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea Betting Tips

Anytime goalscorer - Victor Osimhen @ 1.20 with Hollywoodbets

Both teams to score @ 1.35 with Hollywoodbets

Equatorial Guinea to win @ 6.40 with Hollywoodbets

Equatorial Guinea aren’t pushovers and made the quarter-finals in their debut tournament back in 2012.

The National Thunder’s best finish was fourth-place at the 2015 edition where they defeated Tunisia.

The Central African nation forced their way out of their group in 2021 that featured the Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone and Algeria, who were the reigning champions at the time.

Juan Micha’s troops will be keen to create more history, starting with a Sunday afternoon date with Nigeria.

Venomous Victor

Fresh off being named Africa’s Player of the Year for 2023, Victor Osimhen is an exciting prospect for Nigeria at this year’s AFCON.

The Napoli forward had a scintillating season last year, scoring 26 goals in Serie A, which has made him an attractive proposition for several European clubs.

While he hasn’t been as prolific for his club this term, Osimhen will be determined to make his mark on the African continent after hardly featuring in 2019 and being struck down with illness and a facial injury in 2021.

If the Super Eagles are to bag their fourth title this year, Osimhen will be a key figure for them in the Ivory Coast.

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea Betting Tip 1: Anytime goalscorer - Victor Osimhen @ 1.20 with Hollywoodbets

Attacking talent but defensive woes

There’s no doubt that Nigeria have one of the best squad depths in the tournament, especially up front.

Apart from Osimhen, they boast the talents of Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Boniface, although the latter picked up an injury that will see him miss the competition.

The Super Eagles certainly are capable of unlocking any defence.

However, it’s going backwards that has been a problem for them. Nigeria conceded in each of their last five games where four had both teams scoring.

The Nzalang Nacional have scored in four of their last five matches and even though they kept clean sheets in as many games, their defence won’t keep Nigeria at bay.

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 1.35 with Hollywoodbets

A shock is on the cards

Equatorial Guinea have 12 players that ply their trade in Spain and will be led by former Middlesborough and Birmingham forward Emilio Nsue.

The 34-year-old scored 15 goals in 37 appearances for his country and under the mentorship of Micha, the National Thunder are more than capable of a snatch-and-grab win this Sunday.