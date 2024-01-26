Nigeria vs Cameroon Predictions: Clash of the predators headlines AFCON round of 16

We share predictions and betting tips for the battle between old foes, Nigeria and Cameroon, including 2.60 odds for an anytime goalscorer.

Old rivals meet again in the round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Nigeria face their West African neighbours Cameroon at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan on Saturday night.

Nigeria vs Cameroon Betting Tips

Match result - Nigeria to win @ 2.11 with Betway

Both teams to score @ 2.15 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Victor Osimhen @ 2.60 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

For two of the continent’s powerhouses, they’ve put in average performances that saw both teams qualify as runners-up in their respective groups.

Jose Peseiro’s Super Eagles haven’t been their usual selves and he will know that they need to improve drastically if they are to overturn their rivals.

Cameroon left their qualification for the knockout phase of the tournament quite late, scoring in stoppage time to rob the Gambia of their first points in this year’s AFCON.

Head coach Rigobert Song will hope that instils confidence in his charges as they must face a side that feels as if it’s coming together, albeit slowly.

Eagles trumps Lions

Nigeria and Cameroon generally produce tasty affairs when they meet and, with a place in the AFCON quarter-finals up for grabs, this match could follow suit.

The Super Eagles have had the better of their opponents most of the time, winning five of their previous 10 meetings, while the Indomitable Lions were victorious twice in regulation time (D3).

Interestingly, these two met at the same stage of the Africa Cup of Nations in the 2019 tournament in Egypt, where Nigeria won 3-2 on their way to a third-place finish.

Both sides have lost once in their last five internationals but it’s clear that Nigeria have been marginally better on the field than Cameroon.

Nigeria vs Cameroon Betting Tip 1: Nigeria to win @ 2.11 with Betway

Consistency in scoring and conceding

To say that goalscoring has been a struggle for Nigeria and Cameroon would be an understatement.

While they haven’t been prolific, the Indomitable Lions have found the back of the net in each of their last six internationals, including scoring five in the group stage.

Nigeria have failed to score in just one of their previous 10 internationals, a 2-0 friendly loss to Guinea before the tournament.

Peseiro’s charges are creating chances but it seems like they’re not testing their opponents’ goalkeeper enough.

From their 11 attempts the last time out, only one was on target, something they must improve on if they’re to have a chance of progressing.

Meanwhile, Cameroon dropping Andre Onana to the bench didn’t quite work out for them as they still conceded two goals against the Gambia.

But they were better in attack, coming away with 13 attempts on goal and an xG of 1.84.

Nigeria vs Cameroon Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 2.15 with Betway

Osimhen to come good

The African Player of the Year for 2023 Victor Osimhen will be disappointed with his performances in the tournament so far.

The last time out against Guinea-Bissau, Osimhen had a few chances to put his name on the scoresheet but seemed to lack his usual clinical touch.

His header in their opening AFCON game remains his only strike in the competition but he may just rise to the occasion when it matters.