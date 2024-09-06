Nigeria vs Benin Predictions: Goal count set to soar with returning Super Eagles

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Nigeria vs Benin as they clash in the African Cup of Nations qualifying.

+

Nigeria vs Benin Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Nigeria vs Benin

Nigeria Victory with a -1 handicap at odds of @2.10 on Betway , equating to a 47.6% chance of the Super Eagles winning with Benin having a 1 goal head start.

, equating to a 47.6% chance of the Super Eagles winning with Benin having a 1 goal head start. Over 2.5 goals with odds of @1.95 on Betway , indicating a 51.3% chance of at least three goals being scored.

, indicating a 51.3% chance of at least three goals being scored. Yes on both teams to score with odds of @2.30 on Betway, representing a 43.5% chance for both nations to find the back of the net.

Nigeria should be expected to win against Benin by a scoreline of 3-1

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The road to Morocco begins this month with the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. There are 11 groups with the top two from each, excluding Group B where Morocco compete, earning their spots in the tournament.

Nigeria will be aiming to go one better than they did at the previous finals which saw them squander a 1-0 lead in the final to fall victim to host nation Ivory Coast. They will hope star striker Victor Osimhen will have his future sorted out prior to the opening qualifier, with Galatasaray looking to offer him an escape route from Napoli.

Benin will travel with confidence having recently shocked the Super Eagles. A team ranked 52 places above them in FIFA’s world rankings.

Probable Lineups for Nigeria vs Benin

The probable lineup for Nigeria in the "4-2-3-1"

Nwabali; Aina, Ekong, Bassey, Osayi-Samuel; Ndidi, Onyedika; Lookman, Iwobi, Chukwueze; Osimhen.

The probable lineup for Benin in the "4-1-4-1"

Dandjinou; Moumini, Hountondji, Tijani, Kiki; D'Almeida, Dossou, Dodo, Imourane, Olaitan; Mounie.

Nigeria to reassert superiority

Nigeria has a strong historical advantage over Benin, winning 13 out of 17 previous meetings. This dominant record suggests Nigeria has consistently outclassed the Cheetahs and is likely to do so again.

The recent 2-1 World Cup qualifier loss to Benin in June will serve as extra motivation for the Super Eagles to prove that result was an anomaly and reassert their superiority. The return of William Ekong, the 2023 AFCON Man-of-the-Competition, brings leadership and much-needed defensive solidity.

Interim manager Augustine Eguavoen will be in charge of the home side. His addition of Fidelis Ilechukwu who described accepting the position of assistant coach as a “patriotic duty” shows the serious nature in which this game is being taken.

This fresh perspective and determination could inspire the players to land a high-scoring victory.

Nigeria vs Benin Bet 1: Nigeria Victory with a -1 handicap @2.10 with Betway

Goal count set to soar with returning Super Eagles

Not only do Nigeria welcome back a key member of their defensive unit for this clash but also have the massive boost of a return of two attacking players who missed that recent defeat against Benin. Victor Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi offer potent attacking options that could overwhelm Benin's defence.

Given the attacking talent in Nigeria's squad and their likely offensive approach, scoring at least two goals seems probable. Benin should have Augsburg’s Steve Mounie as the focal point of their attack. A rarity in the visitors’ lineup in that he plays in one of the top five European leagues.

The risk is taken out of this selection by Nigeria's desire to make a statement after their previous loss. Combined with the return of key players and the addition of a motivated new coach, creates a perfect storm for a high-scoring affair. The Super Eagles will likely push for a convincing win to erase doubts and build momentum so they could cover this line on their own.

Nigeria vs Benin Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals @1.95 with Betway

Visitors pack a punch too

Benin's trump card is that their coach is Gernot Rohr has familiarity with Nigerian football from his tenure in charge from 2016 to 2021. He led the team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup and a third-place AFCON finish in 2019.

If anyone knows a way to exploit weaknesses in their setup it is him. On the flip side, the Super Eagles players likely know Rohr's tactical preferences and may be able to counteract them to create opportunities.

Benin has shown as recently as June that they can score against Nigeria. The 2-1 victory that day suggests both teams finding the net here is a realistic possibility.

This selection has landed in five of Nigeria’s last six fixtures. Whilst clicking in seven of Benin’s last 10 internationals with the Cheetahs hitting the back of the net in 11 of their last 13 games.

Nigeria vs Benin Bet 3: Yes on Both Teams to Score @2.30 with Betway