Niger vs Ghana Predictions: Ghana to win, both teams to score

Our football betting expert brings you their Niger vs Ghana predictions and tips with the teams set to square off at 5 pm on Monday.

Niger vs Ghana Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Niger vs Ghana

Ghana Victory

Highest scoring half - second half to score

Both teams to score with

Our prediction for this match is for Ghana to beat Niger 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The African Cup of Nations qualifiers get underway this week and we have Niger vs Ghana to look forward to on matchday two.

Ghana were bitterly disappointing at the most recent AFCON back in January. They managed to pick up just two points in the Ivory Coast and their poor performances saw them fail to clutch a place in the knockout stages.

Otto Addo replaced Chris Hughton as the Black Stars boss in March. His first international break in charge didn’t go to plan but there have been positive signs since then. Addo had previously coached the Ghanaian national team but resigned following a poor performance at the 2022 World Cup.

Niger didn’t make it to this year’s AFCON but they showed their credentials in the 2023 African Nations Cup. They made it to the last four in that tournament, beating Ghana 2-0 in the process.

Things haven’t gone according to plan since then. Niger have struggled to put a solid run together and find themselves outside the top two in their World Cup qualifying group. Both of their games in the June international fixture list were postponed so they haven’t taken to the field since March.

Probable Lineups for Niger vs Ghana

The probable lineup for Niger in the "system of play."

Djibo; Yakubu, Katkore, Massoudi, Alhassane; Moumouni, Diabate; Oumarou, Moussa, Djibrilla; Goumey

The probable lineup for Ghana in the "system of play."

Ati; Mensah, Seidu, Salisu, Lamptey; Partey, Owusu, Kudus; Williams, Semenyo, Ayew

Ghana are on the Up

Ghana have played more recently than their opponents and possess superior quality on the pitch. As a result, the first of our Niger vs Ghana predictions is for the visitors to win and avenge their 2-0 defeat against Niger back in 2023.

The Black Stars managed to win both of their summer matches and are building confidence ahead of this campaign. Jordan Ayew netted a hat-trick in their most recent win against the Central African Republic. The Leicester City attacker also scored the decisive goal in Ghana’s win over Mali in June.

Niger have won just one of their last eight competitive fixtures. Their opponents have scored 1.37 more goals per game than them over that period.

Niger vs Ghana Bet 1: Ghana Victory

The bulk of the Action to Come After the Break

The next of our bets is for the second half to see more goals than the first. In qualifying for the last African Cup of Nations, there was an average of 1.40 goals in the second half of a match, a 0.35 increase in goals before the break.

This trend has also been apparent in Ghana’s recent matches. In their last 10 games, the first half has seen 1.2 goals on average. This increases to 1.8 goals in the second halves of those matches. There were four goals scored in the second half of their most recent clash against Central African Republic.

Niger vs Ghana Bet 2: Highest Scoring Half - Second Half

Ghana’s Defensive Woes Continue

Niger have struggled to find the net in their competitive matches heading into the AFCON qualifiers. They are scoring an average of just 0.6 goals per game in their last 10 competitive games but they face a fragile Black Stars defence on Monday.

Ghana have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10. Those matches have seen an average of three goals, 1.5 for the Black Stars and 1.5 for the opposition.

The Ghaniains have plenty of options in attack. Premier League trio Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo and Jordan Ayew offer a cutting edge and it would be a huge surprise if one of them didn’t get on the scoresheet here.

Niger vs Ghana Bet 3: Both Teams to Score