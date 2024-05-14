Nice vs PSG Predictions and Betting Tips: Nice have a chance of doing double over PSG

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the Ligue 1 clash between Nice and PSG, including 3.60 odds on the winning margin.

+

Nice have had a positive season under the tutelage of Francesco Farioli. They’re currently fifth in Ligue 1 and on course to secure Europa League football next season.

Nice vs PSG Betting Tips

Matchbet & totals - Nice & under 3.5 goals @ 3.00 with Hollywoodbets

Anytime goalscorer - Jeremie Boga @ 3.40 with Hollywoodbets

Winning margins - Nice to win by one goal @ 3.60 with Hollywoodbets

All odds are courtesy of Hollywoodbets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the Hollywoodbets promo code

Don’t have a Hollywoodbets account yet? Check our Hollywoodbets registration guide

guide Find out more about South Africa best betting sites

The Champions League isn’t a far-fetched dream either as they’re four points behind Lille in third with a spare game to play.

Considering their trajectory, it won’t be a surprise if the Eaglets get themselves into Europe’s premier club competition.

However, Nice must first face Ligue 1 champions PSG at the Allianz Riviera on Wednesday night.

Ever since they mathematically retained their crown, there’s been a dip in form in the champions.

After taking the lead at the weekend against mid-table Toulouse, the Parisians lost 3-1 at home. A tough pill to swallow.

Nobody likes losing games, especially Luis Enrique who will ask his troops to knuckle down for their penultimate league fixture.

Capitalising on the champions’ hangover

There’s no doubt that Farioli will want to give the home fans the ideal sign-off - what better way than to dispatch the current league champions?

The Eaglets are unbeaten in their last five home league fixtures and they’ll take confidence from the fact that they beat PSG 3-2 in the reverse fixture.

PSG’s record has been so good that Nice were the only Ligue 1 team to defeat the Parisians until this past weekend.

Despite boasting a better head-to-head record overall, the visitors already seem to be on vacation as they indicated against Toulouse, stretching their winless run to four matches.

It’s worth noting that four of the last five head-to-heads produced fewer than 3.5 goals, a likely outcome on Wednesday night.

Nice vs PSG Betting Tip 1: Matchbet & totals - Nice & under 3.5 goals @ 3.00 with Hollywoodbets

Home sweet home

Terem Moffi will no doubt be a threat to the PSG defence on Wednesday night but his last goal came three weeks ago.

Enjoying the comforts of home at the moment is Jeremie Boga who’s netted three times in his last four matches at the Allianz Riviera, including one last weekend.

He is a candidate for finding the back of the net against a PSG side that leaked three goals at home last week.

Nice vs PSG Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Jeremie Boga @ 3.40 with Hollywoodbets

One goal in it

The majority of Nice’s victories at any ground this term have come by a single goal (9). Five of their nine home wins arrived with a one-goal difference.

There are only two defeats for PSG in the league this term, both coming at the Parc des Princes, surprisingly. One of those was by a solitary goal.

Three of the last four meetings between these two in Ligue 1 were won by one goal, twice in the favour of Nice.