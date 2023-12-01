Newcastle United vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

Discover our expert football betting tips for Newcastle vs Man Utd including an attractive 19/10 for a goalscorer at St James’ Park.

Both Newcastle and Manchester United have had indifferent seasons so far. However, they both have had an upturn in results in recent times, with United winning just one point more in the last eight games compared to their hosts in the league.

Eddie Howe’s men will be dismayed by the draw in midweek against PSG but eager to continue their domestic form. The last time out, the Magpies put Chelsea to the sword with a 4-1 home win and they will be keen to take another big scalp this weekend.

United registered their first win by more than a one-goal margin against Everton last week, but their performance was far from praiseworthy. With Erik Ten Hag’s men not registering a draw in the league this season, there is a feeling that there will be a winner in this clash.

Newcastle vs Man Utd Betting Tips

Newcastle to score in both halves @ 37/20 with Betway

Over 3.5 goals (total) @ 9/5 with Betway

Anthony Gordon to score @ 19/10 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Newcastle attack too good to resist

Only Manchester City have scored more goals than Newcastle this term. They have been clinical in front of goal, netting 31 times and averaging 2.38 goals per game.

The absence of Callum Wilson, Jacob Murphy and Harry Wilson hasn’t dented their attack since Alexander Isak and co have stepped up their goalscoring form. The Magpies have scored in both halves of their league matches, five times this season, a record second to only Brighton and Aston Villa.

Newcastle vs Man Utd Tip 1: Newcastle to score in both halves @ 37/20 with Betway

A potential goal-fest awaits

While the hosts have been scoring easily, they’ve been letting themselves down at the back, conceding 14 goals already, an average of just over a goal per game. Long-term injuries to Sven Botman and Dan Burn won’t help their cause against a somewhat resurgent United team that have won all four of their last league fixtures on the road.

However, the visitors also showed their defensive frailties during the week when they let a two-goal lead slip twice, away to Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League. United have scored six and conceded three in their last two matches, suggesting this game could be an open one.

Newcastle vs Man Utd Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 9/5 with Betway

Purple Patch for Anthony Gordon

With an involvement in six goals for Newcastle in the last seven games, there’s no doubt that Anthony Gordon is enjoying his football. He had that many involvements in his previous 45 appearances for the club.

Since football is a game of form, he will be chomping at the bit to find the back of the net against Man Utd. Given the defensive injuries the Red Devils are dealing with and Ten Hag’s persistence with benching Raphael Varane, Gordon will be instrumental in the Toon’s attack on Saturday evening.