Newcastle United vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips: City to climb the table

Our expert shares predictions for Manchester City’s trip to Newcastle United, including massive 24.00 odds for a halftime/ full-time turnaround.

After claiming the Club World Cup and demolishing Huddersfield Town 5-0 in the FA Cup, Manchester City are back on Premier League duty.

The champions face a tough away test at a faltering Newcastle, who have been in a patch of poor form.

Newcastle vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Over 2.5 goals @ 1.61 with Betway

Newcastle to score first @ 2.80 with Betway

Halftime/ Full-time result - Newcastle/ Manchester City @ 24.00 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Eddie Howe’s black and white army were knocked out of Europe and have lost five of their last six league fixtures.

While City had a few blimps in their league campaign, they’re just five points off log-leaders Liverpool and can close the gap to two points with a victory in the North East of England.

The champions will have to overcome the cauldron-like atmosphere that the St James’ Park faithful will be sure to deliver on Saturday night.

Important absentee and the return of the king

City and Newcastle have battled with each other on 33 occasions and this weekend’s visitors have won the bulk of those (26) while the Magpies only registered three victories.

20 of those games have resulted in over 2.5 goals equating to 61% of their meetings with each other.

The potential return of Erling Haaland to the City starting lineup will surely give the Citizens a boost and give the Norwegian a chance to increase his goal tally.

Nick Pope’s absence between the sticks leaves the home team vulnerable, although his replacement, Martin Dubravka hasn’t done too badly when he’s come in.

Newcastle vs Manchester City Betting Tip 1: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.61 with Betway

A recent trend

Pep Guardiola’s charges have let in 12 goals on the road this season and shipped the first goal of the match in six of their last eight away Premier League dates.

Altogether, their opponents have broken the deadlock first in 60% of their games on their travels.

With a partisan crowd behind them, Newcastle are quick to penetrate defences, scoring first in all 10 of their games at St James’ Park.

City’s defence has been porous this season, conceding an average of at least a goal per game, a point that Alexander Isak and company will want to exploit.

Newcastle vs Manchester City Betting Tip 2: Newcastle to score first @ 2.80 with Betway

The champions’ form to be the difference

Even though the Citizens lost 1-0 on their last trip to Newcastle in the League Cup, they know that they can’t afford any more slip-ups if they’re to retain their crown this season.

City have won more games (30), scored more goals (98) and kept more clean sheets (22) against Newcastle than any other opponent in the Premier League.

The home team’s recent form suggests they may not have enough to withstand the attacking onslaught of the champions.