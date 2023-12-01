Napoli vs Inter Milan Predictions and Betting Tips: Napoli’s poor home record to continue

Our football betting expert looks at this crucial Serie A fixture with a bet at 6/10 to be almost a certainty.

+

The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona hosts what should be a thrilling affair when league leaders Inter Milan visit Napoli.

The champions bounced back from the international break with a 2-1 win away at Atalanta but were brought back down to earth by Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League during the week with a heavy 4-2 defeat.

Napoli, this season, are a far cry from the team that clinched the Serie A title last season after more than a three-decade wait.

In contrast, Inter Milan have been playing through an extended purple patch that sees them summit the league table with 32 points from 13 games.

They grabbed a point away at Juventus last weekend, maintaining a two-point gap against their nearest rivals. The Nerazzurri suffered just one defeat from their 18 appearances in all competitions this season.

Napoli vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Inter Milan win @ 14/10 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Lautaro Martinez @ 32/25 with Betway

Both teams to score @ 6/10 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Inter to grab all three points

Even though Inter haven’t beaten Napoli in this fixture in their last three attempts, the men from Naples are undergoing a transition. The champions’ home form has been atrocious, collecting a measly seven points from six games, which is part of the reason why Rudy Garcia was sacked.

The visitors have yet to taste defeat on the road and with their attack currently purring, it doesn’t look like they will this Sunday. To make matters worse for the hosts, they haven’t won a league game at home since the end of September.

Napoli vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 1: Inter Milan to win @ 14/10 with Betway

Lautaro Martinez to add to his tally

Inter have scored 13 of their 30 goals this season away from home. Lautaro Martinez has been almost unplayable at times and even found the net in a scrappy affair against Juventus the last time out. The Argentine striker struck four goals in a game against Salernitana and is currently the leading goalscorer in Serie A with a tally of 13.

He leads the charts by six goals and his opposite number, Victor Osimehn has only registered two strikes in the league this season, however, injuries have plagued the Nigerian forward. Between the two, Martinez looks more likely to score this weekend.

Napoli vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Lautaro Martinez @ 32/25 with Betway

A night for goals

The current champions will be missing defender Mathias Olivera while they’re sweating over the fitness of the experienced Mario Rui. The good news for Walter Mazzarri is that Osimehn is in contention to make his first league start since October and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s four goals in as many games for club and country will make things interesting.

There’s an expectation that Martinez will make a full return to the team this Sunday after coming off the bench in midweek and he may be joined by Alexis Sanchez. It’s worth noting that four out of the last five matches between these two have resulted in both teams finding the back of the net.