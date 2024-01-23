Namibia vs Mali Predictions: The Eagles to End as Group Winners

We share predictions and betting tips for Mali and Namibia’s final AFCON group game, including 3.75 odds for an anytime goalscorer.

+

Expect Mali to narrowly win a close contest against Namibia with a scoreline of 1-2.

Mali have already placed one foot in the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 with their 1-1 draw with Tunisia on Saturday.

However, it’s not yet set in stone for the Eagles as a slip-up on Wednesday at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pédro could leave them scrambling for a qualification spot.

Namibia vs Mali Betting Tips

Mali to win @ 1.54 with Betway

Mali clean sheet @ 1.78 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Lassine Sinayoko @ 3.75 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Namibia would have been on a high after seeing off Tunisia in their opening encounter but a damaging 4-0 loss to their neighbours South Africa on Sunday means they need to get a result against Mali.

A draw may be good enough for the Brave Warriors should the North African side beat Bafana Bafana in Korhogo, as they will automatically qualify based on their head-to-head with Tunisia.

A brilliant record

Mali have an incredible record of being unbeaten in their last 10 internationals (D3, W7).

Éric Chelle’s side are truly one of the dark horses of the competition. Unfortunately, their best finish was as runners-up in 1972, but this team have what it takes to go all the way this time.

They’ve played Namibia twice, both in AFCON qualifiers in 2022. The Eagles won both games and prevented the Brave Warriors from scoring in their home leg.

With over 96% of their squad playing football out of the country, they’ve gained heaps of knowledge and experience that will help them qualify from the group as winners.

Namibia vs Mali Betting Tip 1: Mali to win @ 1.54 with Betway

Miserly at the back

Boubacar Kiki Kouyate and Sikou Niakate have been marshalling Mali’s defence quite nicely, conceding just one goal in the tournament so far.

During the AFCON qualifiers, the Eagles scored 15 goals and conceded just twice, giving them the second-best goal difference going into the tournament.

They’ve been particularly miserly at the back, making it difficult for teams to score.

With Namibia scoring only two goals in their last five internationals, Mali can enter the next round of AFCON in style.

Namibia vs Mali Betting Tip 2: Mali clean sheet @ 1.78 with Betway

Consecutive strikes for Sinayoko

Lassine Sinayoko has been in a purple patch of form for both club and country. In his previous six appearances, the Auxerre forward had a hand in six goals, scoring four times (A2).

He’s netted in both group games for Mali and seems to have an almost telepathic understanding with midfielder Kamory Doumbia who assisted him on both strikes.

With Namibia shipping four goals in their previous outing, it seems as if the Brave Warriors are there for Sinayoko’s picking.