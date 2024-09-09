Namibia vs Kenya Predictions: Tight Match Expected in Group J

Group J of AFCON qualifying sees Namibia face Kenya on Tuesday. Read here for our Namibia vs Kenya predictions.

+

Namibia vs Kenya Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Namibia vs Kenya

Under 0.5 first half goals with odds of @2.30 on Betway , equating to a 43.5% implied probability.

Both teams to score and under 2.5 total goals with odds of @ 6.00 on Betway , equating to a 16.7% implied probability.

Kenya draw no bet with odds of @ 2.20 on Betway, equating to a 45.5% implied probability.

We are expecting a 1-1 draw between Namibia and Kenya in Group J of AFCON qualifying.

New to Betway? Learn all about the Betway Sign Up Code

Haven't joined Betway yet? Explore our comprehensive Betway registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in South Africa.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Namibia and Kenya clash in Group J of Africa Cup of Nations qualifying on Tuesday. It is the second match of the phase for both teams.

Like many countries, subpar facilities have prevented Namibia from playing their home matches in their own country. Instead, this fixture will be played in Johannesburg’s Orlando Stadium.

After reaching the AFCON knockout rounds for the first time in the previous edition of the tournament, Namibia’s hopes are high for this qualifying campaign. They are slight betting favourites over Kenya for this contest.

Government interference saw Kenya banned from international competition for a brief period. Back in the fray, the Harambee Stars are looking to build on a run of just one defeat in their last nine matches.

Kenya haven’t featured in AFCON since 2019. With the vast majority of their squad playing in their home country, it’s a big ask to finish in the top two even in a relatively open Group J.

Probable Lineups for Namibia vs Kenya

Namibia probable XI:

Maova; Kamberipa, Hambira, Amutenya, Katua, Hanamub; Tjiueza, Shidolo, Pettrus, Hotto; Shalulile.

Kenya probable XI:

Odhiambo Omondi; Omija, Okumu, Owino Chino, Ouma; Akumu, Odada, Odhiambo; Onyango, Omondi, Abuya.

No Goals at Half-Time

Namibia lost 1-0 to Cameroon on matchday one. Kenya played out a goalless draw with Zimbabwe. Namibia conceded their only goal in the second half, with their defence resisting Cameroonian pressure in the first 45 minutes.

Four of Kenya’s last six matches have produced zero first-half goals. Four of Namibia’s last seven have been scoreless at half-time, including three goalless draws.

The 2.30 price on the match to be nil-nil at half-time is certainly worth backing. We are not expecting a high-scoring match here, and both teams are likely to be cagey early on in the knowledge a draw could be a decent result if Zimbabwe lose to Cameroon.

Example: Namibia vs Kenya Bet 1: Under 0.5 first half goals @2.30 on Betway

Take the Score Draw

We could back the 1-1 at 5.75. That doesn’t make much sense when both teams to score and under 2.5 total goals is priced at 6.00, though.

Bookies are finding it hard to pick between these teams. A draw is priced at 2.90, with Namibia at 2.37 to win and Kenya priced at 3.00. There isn’t a great deal to choose between the sides, and neither attack is in the best form after both teams failed to score in their opening matches.

Namibia drew 1-1 with Lesotho and Liberia earlier this year. A third 1-1 of 2024 would bring us some excellent returns at this price.

Example: Namibia vs Kenya Bet 2: Both teams to score and under 2.5 total goals @ 6.00 on Betway

Kenya To Avoid Defeat

With only one defeat in their last nine matches, there is value in taking Kenya in the draw no bet market at 2.20. The Harambee Stars held Zimbabwe to a draw last time out and avoided defeat to Ivory Coast earlier this year.

Namibia have lost two in a row after defeat to Cameroon. They have just two wins in 11 matches and have drawn six times in that period. A draw is clearlythe most likely outcome here so the draw no bet market is a good way to back a Kenyan win.

Namibia’s form makes it hard to see why they are favoured for this match. Yes, Kenya’s squad isn’t blessed with elite talent, but they are playing with confidence and can at least avoid defeat in this one.

Example: Namibia vs Kenya Bet 3: Kenya draw no bet @ 2.20 on Betway