Mozambique vs Ghana Predictions and Betting Tips: Ghana to register first win of the tournament

We share predictions and betting tips for Mozambique and Ghana’s clash on Monday night, including 3.15 for an anytime goalscorer.

+

Ghana's Black Stars are likely to secure a 1-0 victory over Mozambique.

Mozambique have never qualified from the group stages of the Africa Cup of Nations.

With victory against a much-fancied Ghana, they can put their names into the hat for the next round either automatically or as one of the four best-ranked third-placed teams.

For any of these two to gain direct entry to the round of 16, they must hope for Cape Verde to at least draw with or beat Egypt.

Mozambique vs Ghana Betting Tips

Ghana to win @ 1.66 with Betway

Over 1.5 goals @ 1.40 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Mohammed Kudus @ 3.15 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Either way, sharing the spoils doesn’t help either nation as they both currently sit on one point, while Egypt are on two.

Ghana are yet to register a win at this year’s competition and would have thought they had the Egyptians’ number on Thursday night, only for the Pharaohs to pull them back.

It means Chris Hughton’s charges must give everything at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan on Monday night if they are to progress in the tournament.

All guns blazing

Ghana last won a match in November last year. Since then, they’ve lost and drawn two games apiece.

However, the Black Stars are not short on talent with 24 of their 27 players playing in foreign leagues, most of them across Europe.

With their qualification hanging in the balance, Ghana will come out all guns blazing against their Southern African opponents.

Mozambique have not registered a win at the Africa Cup of Nations in 14 attempts.

They did beat Ghana 1-0 the last time they met but the West Africans have won two of their previous four meetings (D1).

Mozambique vs Ghana Betting Tip 1: Ghana to win @ 1.66 with Betway

Leaky defences

A worrying statistic for Chiquinho Conde’s side is that they’ve conceded in four of their last five internationals.

All five of those fixtures have had more than two goals in them, only one of which, the Mambas were on the right side.

In their two AFCON group games, Ghana scored three times and conceded four. Both matches saw the net bulge on more than one occasion.

While they have incredible talent on both ends of the pitch, they struggle to work as a team, leaving them susceptible and prone to their opponents’ attack.

Mozambique vs Ghana Betting Tip 2: Over 1.5 goals @ 1.40 with Betway

Kudus’ excellent form continues

Mohammed Kudus has been one of the transfers of the season for West Ham United in the Premier League.

He’s scored six goals from the wing and in midfield in 16 league appearances and seems to have brought his form to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Playing in an attacking midfield role against Egypt, Kudus fired home twice, giving his team the lead on both occasions.

He will likely feature prominently if the Black Stars are to make a case for themselves for the AFCON round of 16.