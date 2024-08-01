Morocco vs USA Olympics Predictions: Match Preview and Betting Tips

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Morocco vs USA ahead of their quarter-final clash, this Friday at 3 PM.

Morocco vs USA Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Morocco vs USA

Morocco Victory with odds of @2.10 on Betway , equating to a 47%/48% chance of the African nation winning.

, equating to a 47%/48% chance of the African nation winning. Over 2.5 goals with odds of @2.00 on Betway , indicating a 50% chance of three goals or more.

, indicating a 50% chance of three goals or more. Both teams to score with odds of @1.80 on Betway, representing a 55% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Morocco should be expected to win against the USA by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Morocco and the US will lock horns with one another in the Olympics quarter-finals, hoping to make it through to the final four.

The African nation have performed tremendously well, beating Argentina in round one before closing the group with a 3-0 hammering of Iraq. Their 2-1 defeat to Ukraine has been their only disappointment so far.

The US were humiliated by the French in their first round, but they responded with two convincing victories against New Zealand and Guinea.

However, this is a much tougher fixture for the US, as they have had their troubles. They may struggle to deal with the speed and cutting edge Morocco have in their starting XI.

Probable Lineups for Morocco vs USA

The probable lineup for Morocco in the "system of play."

Munir; El Ouahdi, Targhalline, Boukamir, Hakimi, El Azzouzi, Richardson, Ben Seghir, El Khannouss, Akhomach, Rahimi

The probable lineup for the USA in the "system of play."

Schulte; Tolkin, Zimmerman, Robinson, Harriel, Dietz, Tessman, Mihailovic, Parades, Aaronson, Yow

Morocco to knock out the USA

Morocco caused quite a stir in their group, topping it ahead of Argentina. Not only did they finish in first place, but they also beat the South American nation 2-1 - one of the standout results from the group stage.

Yet, the victory was justified. Morocco were excellent across all positions and ruthless in attack. The US might struggle to contain Soufiane Rahimi, who has scored four goals across the three matches so far.

The US haven’t been tested since their 3-0 defeat to the French, and they could be set for an early exit with the African nation catching the eye.

Morocco vs USA Bet 1: Morocco Victory @ 2.10 with Betway

Plenty of drama to unravel

Both of these nations have guaranteed one thing throughout the matches to date: goals.

All three of Morocco’s matches, as well as those of the US, have featured at least three goals scored. Whether in favour or against, both teams have preferred a more attacking approach compared to other nations.

With both teams known for their attacking style and difficulty in keeping clean sheets, this should be an entertaining, end-to-end match for the neutrals.

The US have only kept one clean sheet, but that came against Guinea, arguably their weakest opponent to date. New Zealand scored against them, which will worry US supporters.

Morocco vs USA Bet 2: Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.0 with Betway

End-to-end game expected

If we believe there will be three goals or more in the match, it only makes sense to back both of these teams to find the back of the net.

The US have only drawn a blank once so far at the tournament, and that came against France. Although Morocco are a good side, they aren’t on the same level as the French, and the US will feel confident they can add to their tally of seven goals scored so far.

Yet, Morocco are the favourites and rightly so. Their attacking quality in the final third has been a joy to watch, while Rahimi has been the in-form striker all tournament. He’s very much capable of scoring in a fourth straight match for his nation.