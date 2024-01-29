We share predictions and betting tips for the final round of 16 fixture involving Morocco and South Africa.

+

World Cup semi-finalists and tournament favourites Morocco breezed through the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Atlas Lions now face a test of their character against South Africa on Tuesday night at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pédro.

Morocco vs South Africa Betting Tips

Overall winner - Morocco @ 1.25 with Betway

Morocco clean sheet @ 1.76 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Youssef En-Nesyri @ 2.85 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The winner of this fixture arguably has an easier run to the final and will meet the winners of the match between Cape Verde and Mauritania in the quarter-final.

With Moroccan mentor Walid Regragui serving a touchline ban, it can give South Africa a glimpse of hope for Tuesday’s battle.

Hugo Broos is targeting another AFCON win after his 2017 triumph with Cameroon and taking a big scalp like Morocco will be the start of what could look like a promising run.

Living up to the favourites tag

After their showing at the 2022 World Cup, Morocco have been the team to beat across the continent.

They’ve been on an unbeaten run of eight games and it would require something special to eliminate them from the competition.

South Africa enter the game with a degree of optimism since it was their victory that dented Morocco's perfect record in 10 internationals.

These two have traded blows in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, both winning 2-1 in their respective home legs.

Bafana managed to force their way through to the knockout phase with a 4-0 win against Namibia and a draw against Tunisia but their performances were concerning.

That victory was their only one in five internationals (D2, L2) and it seems the best Bafana can hope for on Tuesday is a draw in regulation time.

Morocco vs South Africa Betting Tip 1: Overall winner - Morocco @ 1.25 with Betway

Efficient defending

Walid Regragui’s men have only conceded one goal in the tournament.

The Atlas Lions boast defensive monsters in Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss and Yunis Abdelhamid who have proven difficult to breach.

60% of their previous five matches have ended with the North Africans claiming a clean sheet.

South Africa have failed to find the net in four of their last five fixtures, a far cry from the type of goal-scoring form you need to win a major competition.

With Bafana’s struggles in front of goal, Morocco can shut out Broos’ men on Tuesday night.

Morocco vs South Africa Betting Tip 2: Morocco clean sheet @ 1.76 with Betway

Lions that latch on

The 1976 AFCON champions possess as much quality upfront than they do at the back.

They have scored in each of their last nine fixtures, last failing to hit the back of the net in June 2023.

With Youseff En-Nesyri leading the line, he’s always in with a sniff at goal.

The Sevilla forward already struck once in the competition and will need to find the net more frequently if Morocco are going to reach the final.

Mothobi Mvala and Grant Kekana are set to have a tough night if En-Nesyri is in the mood.