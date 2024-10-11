Morocco vs Central African Republic Predictions: Home Win

Our football predictions expert lists his top three bets for Central African Republic’s trip to Group B leaders Morocco in AFCON 2025 qualifying.

+

Morocco vs Central African Republic Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Morocco vs Central African Republic

Morocco to Win & Under 3.5 Goals @ 1.83 with Betway , representing a 54.64% chance of Morocco winning and the game featuring three goals or less.

, representing a 54.64% chance of Morocco winning and the game featuring three goals or less. Morocco to Win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 @ 2.00 with Betway , representing a 50% chance of Morocco winning by any of the above scorelines.

, representing a 50% chance of Morocco winning by any of the above scorelines. 1st Half Morocco Over 1.5 Total Goals @ 2.62 with Betway, representing a 38.17% chance of Morocco scoring twice in the first half.

We expect The Atlas Lions to stroll to a comfortable 3-0 home win over Central African Republic.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

The Atlas Lions of Morocco play host to the Central African Republic in the third game of their AFCON 2025 qualification battle on Saturday evening, aiming to maintain their 100% start.

Morocco have two wins from two, after narrowly edging past Lesotho in September and thrashing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon on home soil three days prior.

Morocco have also made an excellent start in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, winning all three of their Group E games to date. All of this suggests this is a team playing with confidence and flair, and they should prove too hot for the Central African Republic to handle – despite injuries to Noussair Mazraoui, Hakim Ziyech and Brahim Diaz.

As for the Wild Beasts, Central African Republic managed an impressive 3-1 home win over Lesotho in their opening AFCON 2025 qualifier, before falling to a 2-0 loss in Gabon.

The visitors have never beaten Morocco in a competitive game, losing 4-0 in a 2014 friendly and losing 2-0 and 4-1 in AFCON qualifiers back in November 2020.

Probable Lineups for Morocco vs Central African Republic

The probable lineup for Morocco in 4-2-3-1:

Bounou; Mazraoui, Hakimi, Aguerd, Abkar, El Khannouss, Amrabat, Ezzalzouli, Adli, Ben Seghir, El Kaabi

The probable lineup for Central African Republic in 4-4-2:

Youfeigane; Yangao, Tatolna, Gambor, Ndobe, Baboula, Dangabo, Solet, Kondogbia, Koyalipou, Mafouta

Morocco to win this contest at a canter

All signs point to a Morocco victory in this home fixture. The Atlas Lions are a team that have developed the winning habit in recent years. A nation that’s inching closer to the top ten of FIFA’s world rankings should have too much for 128th-ranked Central African Republic.

However, injuries to Brahim Diaz and Hakim Ziyech will stunt Morocco’s attacking output. They should still have plenty in the tank to get at least two or three goals past the visiting keeper, Dominique Youfeigane.

Morocco vs Central African Republic Tip 1: Morocco to Win & Under 3.5 Goals @ 1.83 with Betway

Backing a straightforward win – and a clean sheet

We see very few reasons to expect the visiting side to get on the scoresheet on Saturday night. Morocco have conceded just one goal in three competitive games against the Wild Beasts, so we’re taking these odds to cover Morocco winning by one, two and three-goal margins.

Although Morocco managed to dismantle Gabon with four goals scored in their last home qualifier, injured duo Ziyech and Diaz were both heavily involved, with Ziyech bagging a brace of goals and Diaz also getting on the scoresheet. Without their availability, a lot rests on the shoulders of El Kaabi, Adli and Ben Seghir.

Morocco vs Central African Republic Tip 2: Morocco to Win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 @ 2.00 with Betway

Atlas Lions to come out of the traps flying

Against Gabon, Morocco raced into a two-goal lead inside the opening 30 minutes, with Ziyech converting two penalty kicks. It’s an approach we expect the Atlas Lions to continue with against the Central African Republic, who hope to keep things tight and frustrate Morocco for as long as possible.

If the hosts can score inside the opening 15-20 minutes, there’s every chance they go on to score a second before the half-time interval.