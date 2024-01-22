Mauritania vs Algeria Predictions and Betting Tips: Algeria’s fate in their own hands

Matchday three in Group D pits Algeria against Mauritania. Explore our predictions and tips, including 3.55 odds for a halftime/ full-time result.

Anticipate Algeria securing a victory against Mauritania with a scoreline of 0-2.

Without a single point from this year’s tournament, Mauritania still have a slim chance of qualifying for the round of 16 as one of the four best-ranked third-placed finishers.

However, the Lions of Chinguetti must win all three points when they meet Algeria at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké on Tuesday night.

Mauritania vs Algeria Betting Tips

Algeria to win @ 1.38 with Betway

Algeria clean sheet @ 1.62 with Betway

Halftime/ Full-time result - Draw/ Algeria @ 3.55 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Thanks to their two consecutive draws, Algeria have their AFCON destiny in their own hands. They need to win convincingly to automatically progress to the knockout phase of the tournament.

While they couldn’t register a win yet in Ivory Coast, Algerian fans would be encouraged by the fact that their team hasn't tasted defeat in their last 10 internationals.

The 2019 champions must sweep Mauritania aside by at least two clear goals to put themselves in line for automatic qualification.

Experience to count for Algeria

This year’s AFCON is Algeria’s 20th compared to Mauritania’s third. The North Africans have been in this position before and they know how to get over the line.

Having said that, they failed dismally when defending their crown in 2021. However, Djamel Belmadi’s troops possess the experience to see off the nation they share a border with.

Algeria were on a run of five consecutive victories before their two draws in their group games.

They displayed resilience against Burkina Faso, coming from behind twice to rescue a point. The Foxes have also won four out of five meetings with Mauritania (D1).

Mauritania vs Algeria Betting Tip 1: Algeria to win @ 1.38 with Betway

The Lions of Chinguetti lack bite

The two goals Mauritania scored against Angola on Saturday night were the only times they found the net in their last five matches.

When they come up against stronger opposition, they tend to retreat into a shell. Their game against Burkina Faso on matchday one saw them achieve an xG of just 0.60.

Meanwhile, Algeria have shut out their opponents in two of their previous five matches, although they’ve failed to do so in this year’s competition.

Algerian defenders Aissa Mandi and Ramy Bensebaini, who ply their trade in Europe, will be responsible for keeping their neighbours at bay and preventing a surprise result on Tuesday night.

Mauritania vs Algeria Betting Tip 2: Algeria clean sheet @ 1.62 with Betway

First half fight

Mauritania seem to start well, often creating the most problems in the first period.

Amir Abdou’s side have been deadlocked at halftime in each of their last five internationals, including against Burkina Faso and Angola in Group D.

They’ve gone on to lose both games in the second stanza, indicating that as the match wears on, so does their ability to remain competitive.

The Desert Foxes will be counting on that fatigue to set in before pouncing on their opponents to snatch the points that will see them through to the next round.