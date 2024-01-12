Manchester United vs Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: United to turn up at Old Trafford

Our expert shares his predictions for the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham including 3.55 odds for an anytime goalscorer.

+

After both teams booked their spot in the next round of the FA Cup, it’s time to turn their attention to the Premier League.

Tottenham will travel 256km up north to Old Trafford to face an inconsistent Manchester United.

The Red Devils won just one game in their last five league encounters, losing three, including the last time out at Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Double chance - Man Utd/ Draw @ 1.41 with Betway

Both teams to score @ 1.44 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Bruno Fernandes @ 3.55 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Currently in eighth place, United are eight points behind Saturday evening’s opposition.

After a slight dip in form and results that saw them lose three on the bounce in November, Tottenham seem to be up and running again.

Their away form has been excellent, registering 18 points with only Liverpool and Man City (19) winning more on the road.

Crucial return of personnel

Manchester United have been inconsistent up to this point in the season. Before they beat Wigan in the cup, they were quite impressive in their Boxing Day win against Aston Villa.

The side will be boosted by the potential return of Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Christian Eriksen to the matchday squad.

Another plus for the hosts is between the sticks where Andre Onana has decided to stay before leaving for national duty with Cameroon after Saturday’s fixture.

Spurs last won at Old Trafford in 2020 when they put six past United but that was followed by four consecutive losses.

Even though they won at home earlier this season, United’s campaign could see an upturn in results with several crucial players returning.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Man Utd/ Draw @ 1.41 with Betway

Point to prove

Spurs head into Old Trafford without their skipper Son Heung Min who’s away on international duty but Ange Postecolgou has sealed a loan deal for RB Leipzig frontman Timo Werner until the end of the season.

The German is in line for his debut on Saturday and may have a thing or two to prove after his two-year stay at Chelsea between 2020 and 2022.

The home team’s attack has been poor this term, scoring just 22 goals. Only the bottom two teams Sheffield United and Burnley have scored less.

Finishing has been an issue for Erik ten Hag’s troops as they had a whopping 33 shots on goal against Wigan but only managed to score twice.

However, goals have been coming from the middle of the park for the Manchester outfit this season.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 1.44 with Betway

Bruno’s favourites

In his seven matches against Spurs, Bruno Fernandes has had five direct goal involvements, scoring three with two assists.

After he won and scored the penalty on Monday night, the club captain looks set to score in consecutive games for the first time since November last year.