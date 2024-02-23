Manchester United vs Fulham Predictions: United to continue dominance over Fulham

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Fulham.

+

The feel-good factor has seemingly returned to Manchester United as results both on and off the field have been going their way.

Achieving a top-four finish seemed nearly impossible at the turn of the new year but a change in fortune has propelled the Red Devils to sixth place, five points away from fourth.

Manchester United vs Fulham Betting Tips

Both teams to score @ 1.65 with Betway

Halftime/Fulltime result - Man Utd/Man Utd @ 2.25 with Betway

First goalscorer - Rasmus Hojlund @ 5.50 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

United fans will want more of the same when they host Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Erik Ten Hag still cut a frustrated figure on the touchline last week, especially when the woodwork prevented Luton from rescuing a point in the final minutes.

Fulham are comfortable in mid-table and seem slightly far from European qualification or the threat of relegation.

However, with 13 games left for the season, a few losses on the bounce can suck the Cottagers into a relegation battle, which they will want to avoid.

That should be enough motivation to put in a performance that could trouble Manchester United on Saturday.

History offers encouragement

United have an interesting record concerning goals at home this season. They’ve scored and conceded 18 in their 12 fixtures, an average of 1.50 going both ways.

There’ve been more than two goals in their previous seven Premier League games where they’ve only kept one clean sheet.

The hosts have conceded against Fulham at least once in all competitions across 18 meetings at Old Trafford.

It might encourage the visitors to know that their previous seven trips to Manchester resulted in both teams finding the net.

Rodrigo Muniz has been in excellent goalscoring form, netting four goals in three games, the likely route to goal for Fulham this weekend.

Manchester United vs Fulham Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 1.65 with Betway

Domination from the first whistle

The Carabao Cup holders are unbeaten in their previous 18 head-to-heads with Fulham with Ten Hag overseeing the last four consecutive victories (W15, D3).

Fulham last won up north in October 2003 and with a record of one win in their last eight games, the visitors aren’t expected to make a big enough nuisance of themselves.

United’s previous five fixtures in all competitions have seen the Red Devils win both at halftime and fulltime.

With Fulham losing half of their 12 away fixtures after 45 minutes, it supports the theory that the hosts can dominate from the first whistle.

Manchester United vs Fulham Betting Tip 2: Halftime/Fulltime result - Man Utd/Man Utd @ 2.25 with Betway

Haaland-like Hojlund

The comparisons between these two have already been made by media outlets this week since Rasmus Hojlund became the youngest-ever player to score in six consecutive Premier League matches.

The Dane’s brace against Luton last weekend made him the club’s joint-highest league goalscorer for the season alongside Scott McTominay.

Of all 13 goals he’s scored for United, nine have arrived before the halftime whistle. Hojlund has also netted the opening goal in each of his last three appearances.