Manchester United vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips: The Red Devils to keep climbing

Our football betting expert looks at predictions and betting tips for this Premier League fixture at Old Trafford.

+

The clouds are clearing in the red half of Manchester. Even though it looked gloomy for the Red Devils last week, drawing in the UEFA Champions League and losing to Newcastle in the Premier League, their midweek 2-1 victory over Chelsea would have done wonders for their confidence.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Both teams to score @ 1.62 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Scott McTominay @ 3.85 with Betway

Halftime/Full-time result - Bournemouth/Man Utd @ 24.00 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

They’ve won four of their last five league games which has helped them move up to sixth on the table.

The visitors have been enjoying a purple patch of their own. Bournemouth have only lost one of their last five league matches, that being to the current champions Manchester City.

They started slow under Andoni Iraola but the Spanish boss is now getting his attacking tactics across, and his team has delivered three wins in the last four, including two on the road.

They will be looking to upset the hosts at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, although it won’t be easy.

Prolific attacks to come to the fore

Both teams have found the back of the net 18 times in the league this season. United celebrated scoring 10 times at Old Trafford, while the visitors put the ball away the same number of times on their travels.

The Red Devils have a long list of absentees including Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Raphael Varane, which leaves them thin at the back.

The Cherries will take advantage of that, especially with the form of Dominic Solanke. The forward has managed eight goal contributions in his 15 starts this campaign.

He leads the scoring charts for his team with seven goals already and will be keen to terrorise Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 1.62 with Betway

Scott’s taking his shot

Scott McTominay is enjoying his best season with the Red Devils, making 12 appearances and scoring five goals.

Currently, the Scottish midfielder has scored more league goals (five) than the entire frontline at Manchester United (four).

After netting either side of the break against Chelsea during the week and playing in a more advanced role, you wouldn’t bet against him finding the net on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Scott McTominay @ 3.85 with Betway

United to turn it around after trailing

It’s worth noting that Man Utd have never lost against Saturday’s opposition at Old Trafford in the last 10 meetings.

However, the hosts have never led a home game at the break and have allowed their opponents to score first and lead at halftime in five of their eight fixtures, equating to 62% of the time.

Conversely, Bournemouth have scored first in 57% of their away games, leading twice in that sequence of games.