Manchester United vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: Clash of the Boxing Day titans

Our football expert gives his predictions for Manchester United’s against Aston Villa, including a 3.40 odds on one of them to score in both halves.

+

In the history of the Premier League, no two teams have enjoyed Boxing Day wins more than Manchester United (53) and Aston Villa (46).

This battle at Old Trafford will be a true test of Unai Emery’s Villa, who’ve surprised everyone this season.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Aston Villa to score first @ 2.02 with Betway

Double Chance - Manchester United/Draw @ 1.42 with Betway

Aston Villa to score in both halves @ 3.40 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Erik ten Hag’s men will take confidence from their goalless draw at Anfield, where a thumping was expected, to get a positive result against the Villans.

The Birmingham-based outfit have played out of their skins this term, already breaking the record for consecutive home wins (15) against Arsenal in early December.

The Villans are keen to establish their top-four credentials and a statement win at Old Trafford will be ideal before the end of the year.

Villa to strike the first blow

Only Manchester City (40) scored more goals than Villa (37) this season at the time of writing and Ollie Watkins has been at the heart of their attacking play.

The English striker has directly been involved in eight goals from his nine away league games and is primed to breach United’s defence first on Boxing Day evening.

At Old Trafford this season, Man Utd have allowed opposition teams to score first in six of their nine fixtures, translating to 67% of their league encounters.

Their attack has been as blunt as a spoon trying to cut through steak as they’ve only managed 10 goals at home all season with midfielder Scott McTominay netting 40% of those.

That record is their joint-fewest after nine home games in this competition, matching their 2015/16 season.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 1: Aston Villa to score first @ 2.02 with Betway

Boxing Day history favours United

Even though Villa won two of their last four league meetings with the Red Devils, the hosts had the better of the visitors in 38 of their 56 Premier League battles, translating to a win percentage of 68%, the best against any opposition with a minimum of 40 encounters.

United haven’t tasted defeat in 19 of their previous Boxing Day fixtures, last losing to Liverpool in the 1978/1979 season.

The Villans came out on the losing end of their last two Boxing Day matches, losing to Liverpool last year and Chelsea in 2021.

The United faithful could drive their team to a favourable result at home where Villa have shown signs of weakness.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 2: Double Chance - Manchester United/Draw @ 1.42 with Betway

Porous Man Utd defence

Thanks to absentees at the back including Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia, United have conceded 21 times this season.

They currently ship an average of 1.56 goals at home, conceding in both halves in 33% of their Old Trafford battles.

With how Emery sets up his team and his forward-thinking tactics, Villa could dominate the game just like they did at home to Manchester City early in December.

United will always be vulnerable to attacks and have shipped more than three goals at home in as many occasions already.