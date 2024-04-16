Manchester City vs Real Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: City to continue hoodoo on Real

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the Champions League quarter-final second-leg battle between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

After a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu last week, Manchester City are still in with a chance of securing all three titles that they bagged last season.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Manchester City to score in both halves @ 2.31 with Betway

Match result & both teams to score - Manchester City & Yes @ 2.85 with Betway

Player assist including overtime - Vinicius Junior to get at least one @ 5.40 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

They warmed up nicely for the visit of Real Madrid this Wednesday with a 5-1 thumping of Luton Town over the weekend, leaving them top of the tree with a two-point advantage.

However, the Champions League is the big one for Pep Guardiola and he will surely want to book another semi-final by seeing off Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium.

Real’s domestic title isn’t as unpredictable as City’s as they’re top of La Liga, eight points ahead after a 1-0 win over Mallorca this past weekend.

It’s not often that Los Blancos head into a fixture as the underdogs but their late equaliser at home last week will give them confidence of a positive result on Wednesday night.

Lethal throughout the game

Manchester City have a strange record in this season’s Champions League. The champions have scored exactly three goals in every fixture, totalling 27 goals in nine games.

Five of their nine games in this competition have seen the Cityzens score on either side of the break.

In the last six head-to-heads with Real Madrid, the hosts have hit the back of the net in both halves, a likely outcome when they’re playing at home.

Only one of the last 13 halves of football between these two saw nobody strike a goal.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Betting Tip 1: Manchester City to score in both halves @ 2.31 with Betway

Some joy to be expected

Manchester City certainly are a bogey side for Real Madrid. In last season’s semi-final, Guardiola’s team demolished the visitors 4-0 to qualify for the final.

Victory on Wednesday would match a club record of 42 home games unbeaten on the bounce with the previous record occurring between 1919 and 1921.

The 14-time European champions have their work cut out here as they’ve only won one in seven meetings against the blue half of Manchester (L4, D2).

Los Blancos have never beaten City in England, losing the last three consecutive visits, suggesting there won’t be a fourth-straight Champions League semi-final for Madrid.

However, the hosts have proven porous in defence as they’ve only kept one clean sheet in nine games in this year’s competition.

Scoring an average of 2.33 goals per game this term, Carlo Ancelotti’s men will penetrate the City rearguard for some joy on the night.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Betting Tip 2: Match result & both teams to score - Manchester City & Yes @ 2.85 with Betway

Exploiting the weakened wing

Vinicius Junior was used as a substitute in Real’s win over Mallorca at the weekend with Wednesday’s match in mind.

The Brazilian has been in great form, bagging five assists from his six Champions League appearances.

With doubts over Kyle Walker’s fitness, Rico Lewis or John Stones will likely feature at right back, allowing Vinicius to exploit the left wing.

Considering he chipped in with two assists last week, he is a candidate for an assist on Wednesday night.