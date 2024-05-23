Manchester City vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips: Manchester City to make history again

We share predictions and betting tips for the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United, including 3.10 odds on a player booking.

After making history by becoming the first team to win four consecutive Premier League titles last weekend, Manchester City are eyeing another piece of glory for the history books.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Anytime goalscorer - Phil Foden @ 2.13 with Betway

Matchbet & both teams to score - Manchester City & Yes @ 2.41 with Betway

Player to be carded - Rodri @ 3.10 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

As it stands, this is the first time since 1885 that the same two teams will contest the cup final two years on the bounce.

Pep Guardiola’s troops can also become the first English team to claim back-to-back league and cup doubles, something that will inspire them this weekend.

City and their cross-town rivals, Manchester United lock horns at Wembley on Saturday afternoon with silverware awaiting one of the two footballing giants.

The red half’s need for it is far more desperate after coming off their worst-ever Premier League-era finish.

Coincidentally, it was that same season that the Red Devils won the FA Cup, perhaps a good omen for the under-pressure boss Erik ten Hag.

Flying Foden

Phil Foden has been enjoying his best scoring season in a Manchester City jersey, partly the reason why he bagged the Premier League’s Player of the Season award.

Foden netted 19 league goals alone, one of the top five scorers in the division. In his four appearances in the FA Cup, he’s scored twice.

After putting West Ham to the sword last week with a cracking opening goal, Foden is likely to get joy from a Manchester United defence that’s struggled all season.

He’s scored six times in his previous four starts against Manchester United.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Betting Tip 1: Anytime goalscorer - Phil Foden @ 2.13 with Betway

Dominating the derby

This derby has tended to slant towards the blue half of Manchester in recent times. The Cityzens won six of seven such encounters, including last year’s final.

The last time Guardiola’s men tasted defeat within 90 minutes was in December last year, on route to 36 games undefeated, making them favourites for an eighth FA Cup.

United have lost four of their last five finals, all losses coming against teams in the traditional top-six of the Premier League.

While they may not lift the trophy, they are capable of hurting City by finding the back of the net.

They’ve done so in five of the last six head-to-heads and with City conceding 50 goals in total this season across all competitions, there are weaknesses for United to exploit.

61% of City’s games this term produced goals on both sides, encouraging statistics for Ten Hag’s charges.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Betting Tip 2: Matchbet & both teams to score - Manchester City & Yes @ 2.41 with Betway

Rodri has a reputation

While he sits at the base of the Manchester City midfield, Rodri has proven invaluable to Guardiola in recent seasons.

The Spanish enforcer is a prime suspect for a booking though, having already received a red card in the league this term.

Rodri notched up eight cautions in the league but none in his three FA Cup appearances thus far.

Considering the end-of-season feel and United’s pacey youngsters such as Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Højlund and Kobbie Mainoo, he could get himself in the book here.